Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, on a quest to celebrate his wife's birthday flew her to New York, America

In a lovey-dovey video that Stonebwoy shared on his social media page, the two were captured having a good time in the backseat of a luxury car

The video has melted the hearts of many netizens as they continue to shower Dr Satekla with birthday wishes

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, flew his gorgeous wife Dr Louisa Satekla from Accra, Ghana to New York, America as she turned a year older on January 19, 2023.

Stonebwoy and his wife Dr Louisa Satekla look cute in the video. Photo Source: @stonebwoy

Source: Instagram

In a video shared on the official Instagram page of Stonebwoy, he and his lovely wife were spotted in the backseat of a luxury vehicle as they sang along and danced to one of Stonebwoy's songs.

Captioning the lovely video, he wished his adorable wife a happy birthday and bestowed God's blessings upon her life. In a lovely message, he wrote,

LOVE alone is not Enough! Divine Combination Protection, Guidance and Prosperity. LOVE alone is not Enough!

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Commenting on the post with her official Instagram account, drlouisa_s, Dr Satekla thanked her romantic husband for all that he has done for her. She wrote,

Thank you for everything ❤️❤️❤️

Many netizens shower birthday blessings and wishes on Dr Satekla as she turned a year older

starzeezee commented:

Happy birthday sis .. more life .. most original couple ❤️

benjiibvby remarked:

One of the most genuine artists I’ve ever met! Happy to your wife!

ambishmeal3 said:

Dr Dentist and Dr. Music = DR² DENMUS . HAPPY BIRTHDAY, MUMMY.

manlikeczarafrica remarked:

I will definitely be cruising with my future woman like 1GAD

jazzwad said:

❇️ More Life And More Blessings @drlouisa_s

quequ_burniton stated:

Happy birthday may God guide n protect u amen

Meanwhile, many netizens continue to shower birthday blessings on Dr Satekla as she celebrates her birthday on a romantic getaway with her husband Stonebwoy.

Stonebwoy: Ghanaian dancehall artiste shares secret on how he gets the energy to ace Detty December shows (video)

YEN.com.gh previously reported that multiple award-winning Ghanaian dancehall musician, Stonebwoy, has shared some secrets on how he was able to ace all his performances during Detty December.

The 'Therapy' hitmaker performed at many of the major concerts and events in December 2022. In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, he disclosed that he does rest.

He revealed some hidden secrets which help him garner energy for his shows.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh