The UAE government has introduced a clear income requirement that foreigners must meet to qualify for its virtual working residence permit

The one-year renewable permit does not require applicants to have a UAE-based sponsor or host company, making it accessible to self-sufficient remote workers

Applicants must prove they are employed by a company based outside the UAE and that their work is performed entirely remotely

The United Arab Emirates has established a minimum monthly income of USD 3,500 as a condition for foreigners seeking to live in the country while working remotely for employers based abroad.

The requirement is set out under Cabinet Resolution No. 65 of 2022, which contains the executive regulations of Federal Law by Decree No. 29 of 2021 on the Entry and Residence of Foreigners.

The UAE has set a minimum monthly income of $3,500 for foreigners seeking its virtual working residence permit. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Under that framework, the UAE's Immigration and Citizenship Authority (ICA) is empowered to issue the virtual working residence permit for a renewable one-year period.

What the UAE virtual working permit requires

Applicants must satisfy two core conditions before a permit can be granted.

First, they must demonstrate a monthly income of at least USD 3,500, or its equivalent in another foreign currency, through verifiable proof of earnings.

Second, they must provide evidence that they are actively employed by a company or entity registered outside the UAE and that their role is carried out entirely on a remote basis.

Unlike conventional work residency routes in the country, the virtual working residence permit does not require a local sponsor or host company, offering a more direct pathway for professionals who are financially self-sufficient.

The full provisions governing the permit are contained in Articles 49 and 50 of Cabinet Resolution No. 65 of 2022, which are publicly accessible through the UAE legislation portal.

Who the permit is designed for

The scheme targets professionals who wish to relocate to the UAE while retaining existing employment arrangements with foreign-based companies.

The absence of a sponsorship requirement marks a significant distinction from standard work visa categories, which typically bind residents to a UAE employer.

The ICA retains the authority to approve or reject individual applications based on whether the stated conditions have been met. Income must be demonstrated in a verifiable form, meaning informal or undocumented earnings arrangements are unlikely to satisfy the requirement.

The permit is renewable, meaning qualifying remote workers can establish longer-term residency in the country provided they continue to meet the eligibility criteria at the point of renewal.

UAE announces sponsor-free visa for skilled workers

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the UAE has announced the two categories of foreign nationals who qualify for a Visit Entry Visa under its Job Opportunity route.

This was made known in official UAE legislation, which requires candidates to hold a minimum of a bachelor's degree or its academic equivalent.

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Source: YEN.com.gh