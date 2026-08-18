A road crash on the Accra-Kumasi Highway at Suhum Niifio on Sunday, August 16, 2026, left one person trapped inside a vehicle

A six-member Ghana National Fire Service crew arrived at the scene and deployed extrication equipment to free the trapped occupant

Firefighters recovered GH¢50,000, foreign currency, mobile phones and other valuables from the damaged vehicles

Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) personnel recovered GH¢50,000, US$5,231.81 and a range of other valuables following a two-vehicle collision on the Accra-Kumasi Highway at Suhum Niifio on Sunday, August 16, 2026.

The crash involved a Ford F-150 and a Kia Rio. One male occupant of the Kia Rio was left trapped inside the vehicle following the impact.

Ghana Firefighters Recover GH¢50,000 and US$5,231 After Suhum Highway Crash

Source: Facebook

A six-member rescue crew from the Suhum Municipal Fire Station, led by STNO II Darkwah Prince, arrived at the scene at approximately 8:03 p.m.

The team deployed extrication equipment to free the trapped casualty, who was subsequently transported to the Suhum Government Hospital for medical attention.

The collision caused extensive damage to the Ford F-150 and partial damage to the Kia Rio. No fatalities were recorded.

Preliminary findings from the GNFS indicate the Ford F-150 was in the process of overtaking when it struck the rear of the Kia Rio. The service has attributed the crash to wrongful overtaking.

Beyond the cash recovered, firefighters also retrieved mobile phones, power banks, National ID cards and other personal belongings from both vehicles, ensuring the items were preserved for the owners.

The GNFS has used the incident to issue a caution to road users, urging motorists to exercise restraint and adhere strictly to road safety regulations to prevent similar accidents on the highway.

Source: YEN.com.gh