Ireland's Department of Justice, Home Affairs and Migration released the full list of conditions foreign nationals must satisfy to qualify for Irish citizenship in 2026

The requirements span residency, identity, character, and a formal commitment to the Irish nation, and apply to all applicants regardless of nationality

Applicants who spent extended periods outside Ireland during their permitted stay must provide detailed information about those absences

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Ireland's Department of Justice, Home Affairs and Migration has published the complete list of requirements that foreign nationals must fulfil to qualify for Irish citizenship, with the criteria now in effect for 2026.

The department confirmed that all six conditions must be satisfied simultaneously before an application can proceed, and no single requirement carries more weight than another.

Ireland's Department of Justice outlines the conditions for foreign nationals applying for citizenship in 2026. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Six requirements for Irish citizenship

To be considered for naturalisation, an applicant must be an adult who has legally resided in Ireland and met the five-year reckonable residence threshold. They must also be able to demonstrate their identity and confirm they are at least 18 years of age.

Beyond residency, candidates are required to meet the full residency conditions as defined by the department, and must intend to continue living in Ireland after receiving citizenship. They must also be willing to attend a citizenship ceremony and make a formal declaration of fidelity to the Irish nation. Finally, applicants must be of good character.

The five-year residency requirement carries a specific legal definition that catches many applicants off guard. Reckonable residence refers exclusively to time spent in Ireland under a lawful permission, meaning not every year a person has been in the country will automatically count toward the qualifying total.

Periods spent on certain categories of permission, such as a Stamp 1 work permit, or time spent in Ireland without documentation, may not qualify.

The department strongly advises applicants to carefully audit which portions of their stay are legally reckonable before submitting, as inaccurate residency calculations are among the most common reasons applications are delayed or rejected outright.

The department also flagged a specific concern for applicants, including EU citizens, who were in Ireland on a time-limited permission and travelled abroad for extended periods during that time.

Such individuals are required to provide detailed information about those absences as part of their application, as prolonged time spent outside the country during a permitted stay can affect eligibility.

The publication of the full requirements offers clarity for the large number of foreign nationals resident in Ireland who may be approaching or have already met the five-year threshold, and serves as a formal reminder that meeting the residency criterion alone is not sufficient to guarantee a successful application.

UK lists African countries exempt from proof of funds

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK had identified three African countries whose nationals are not required to submit proof of funds as part of their student visa applications.

From Africa, only Botswana, Mauritius, and Tunisia have been granted this exemption by UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI).

Source: YEN.com.gh