Community members in Tanoso reportedly caught the Ankobeahene, Nana Amoako Atta, in an alleged act linked to illegal mining in the Tano River

Residents handed the traditional leader over to police and called on local authorities not to shield him from prosecution

The arrest has sparked strong reactions online, with many Ghanaians praising the youth for standing up against galamsey

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The Ankobeahene of Tanoso, Nana Amoako Atta, has been arrested by angry community members who accuse him of being behind the illegal mining activities destroying the Tano River.

Tanoso youth drag their Ankobeahene to the police after he is allegedly caught in galamsey in the Tano River. Image credit: iStock/kali9, MGkente

Source: UGC

According to residents, the youth gathered after allegedly catching the traditional leader in the act and subsequently handed him over to the police.

The dramatic move has sent shockwaves through the community and drawn significant attention online.

A concerned community member, identified as Aseda, directly named the Ankobeahene as responsible for the galamsey operations ravaging the Tano River.

He called on traditional elders and the Municipal Chief Executive to resist any pressure or inducement to protect the accused.

"Nana Ankobeahene is not bigger than any of us," he said.

Another resident echoed the call for accountability, insisting the matter be handled strictly through legal channels.

"The law must deal with him. We are all youth, and we are looking for the safety and success of our town, Tano," one concerned community member shared.

Youth take action against galamsey in Tanoso

The incident comes at a time when Ghana's government has been intensifying efforts to combat illegal small-scale mining, locally known as galamsey.

The practice has caused widespread environmental damage across the country, with rivers bearing the heaviest toll.

The Tano River, a vital water body in the Brong-Ahafo region, is among those reported to have suffered serious degradation.

The boldness of the youth in apprehending a traditional authority figure marks a striking moment in the broader anti-galamsey movement, reflecting growing frustration in communities directly affected by the destruction.

The Facebook post in which the angry Tanoso youth narrated what happened is below.

Reactions trail the Tanoso arrest

The news quickly spread across social media, drawing a wave of strong comments from Ghanaians who weighed in on the arrest.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Dizuaya Zakir Godsgift said:

"This is the solution to Galamsey."

Mohammed Prosper said:

"Anytime I hear Atta, I can run 🏃."

True Citizen said:

"Good job."

Kwaku Amaning Kyeremeh said:

"Who said the MCE is innocent in this? Go to Adagyamin and see."

Anakonda Gh Cedi said:

"The youths are fighting for their future 👍👍."

Chairman Wontumi is set to serve a 20-year prison sentence after his illegal mining conviction. Credit: Chairman Wontumi

Source: Facebook

Chairman Wontumi jailed 20 years over galamsey

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

This is after he was found guilty on July 20 of illegal mining offences linked to Akonta Mining Company Limited's concession at Samreboi in the Western Region.

Wontumi was sentenced to 20 years in prison for each of the two counts on which he was convicted in the Akonta Mining illegal mining case. The sentences are to run concurrently.

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Source: YEN.com.gh