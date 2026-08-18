Spain updated its residency permit fee structure for 2026, introducing different charges depending on the applicant's nationality

American citizens face a higher application fee than nationals from other countries under the revised schedule

The non-lucrative residence visa carries strict financial requirements that retirees must meet to qualify

Spain has released its updated fee structure for non-lucrative residence visa applications in 2026, revealing a two-tier pricing system that charges United States citizens more than applicants from other countries.

According to details published on the official web portal of the Spanish Consulate General in Los Angeles, American nationals must pay $140 to apply for residency.

Spain introduces new residency permit fees for Americans and Other Foreigners In 2026. Photo credit: Europa Press News/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Citizens from all other countries are charged a standard rate of $106 for the same application.

Why Americans pay more for Spain residency

The gap in pricing reflects reciprocal fee agreements between countries.

Under such international arrangements, consular authorities adjust their visa charges to mirror what their own citizens are required to pay when applying in the partner nation.

In this case, Spain's higher rate for Americans corresponds to the fees the United States levies on Spanish nationals.

Consular officials have also confirmed that applicants can now complete their payments through an online government service portal.

Those who opt to pay electronically must submit digital proof of payment together with their formal visa documentation.

Who qualifies for the non-lucrative visa

The non-lucrative residence visa is a popular route for retirees and others with income earned outside Spain, as it does not permit holders to work or conduct business within the country.

It is designed for individuals who can support themselves financially without drawing on the local economy.

To meet the eligibility threshold, applicants must show proof of funds equal to at least 400% of Spain's Indicador Público de Renta de Efectos Múltiples, commonly known as the IPREM benchmark index.

Foreign retirees face an additional condition: they must hold a guaranteed state pension or a life annuity paid out in a fully convertible currency.

This requirement is intended to ensure that retirees living in Spain on a long-term basis have a stable, verifiable income stream rather than relying solely on savings.

The non-lucrative visa remains one of the most commonly pursued residency options among foreign nationals seeking to settle in Spain without taking up local employment.

Spain names foreigners exempt from citizenship test

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the Spanish government had confirmed which foreign nationals were automatically exempt from the compulsory CCSE test for nationality.

A third category of applicants, including those without literacy skills, could qualify for a partial waiver under specific conditions.

All waiver requests outside the automatic exemptions had to be submitted to the Spanish Ministry of Justice for formal approval.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh