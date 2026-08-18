US-Based Ghanaian Jeff Kufi Asare, With at Least 20 Prior Arrests Since 2022, Arrested in Oklahoma
- Jeff Kufi Asare, a 26-year-old Ghanaian living in Oklahoma, was arrested three times in two weeks over separate sexual offences in August 2026
- Authorities confirmed the suspect has faced at least 20 arrests for various offences since 2022, including attempted kidnapping and indecent exposure
- A post by popular Ghanaian blogger Sika Official on Twitter/X on August 17, 2026, drew widespread reaction from Ghanaians about the case
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A 26-year-old Ghanaian man residing in Oklahoma, Jeff Kufi Asare, has been charged with multiple sexual offences following three separate arrests within a two-week period in August 2026.
According to Fox News reports, Asare was first arrested on August 1, 2026, in connection with sexual battery, then again on August 6 for a second sexual battery incident, and a third time on August 12 on a charge of first-degree non-consensual relationship.
Jeff Kufi Asare's lengthy criminal record
What has drawn significant attention to the case is not just the recent charges but the sheer volume of Asare's prior run-ins with law enforcement.
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Authorities confirmed that the 26-year-old Oklahoma resident, born in Accra, Ghana, in October 1999, has been arrested at least 20 times for various offences since 2022.
His alleged criminal history spans a wide range of incidents, including breaking and entering, resisting arrest, shoplifting, trespassing, illicit substance possession, indecent exposure, attempted kidnapping, sexual battery, and first-degree non-consensual relations.
A $75,000 bond has been set by a local district court judge on a charge of first-degree non-consensual relations, according to jail records obtained by American news outlets
The District Attorney’s Office reported that it is seeking to increase the bond due to the US-based Ghanaian man's alleged series of crimes over a short period of time.
The case was highlighted on Twitter/X on Monday, August 17, 2026, prompting an outpouring of reactions from Ghanaians online.
The X posts detailing the arrest of US-based Ghanaian man Jeff Kusi Asare are below:
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Ghanaians react to Jeff Kusi Asare's arrest
The post drew sharp responses from Ghanaians, many of whom expressed frustration over both the scale of the alleged offending and the failure to keep Asare off the streets despite a growing list of arrests.
Espioj said:
"How do you get arrested twenty times and still end up walking the streets? The justice system is failing all of his victims. The man is even smiling in one of his mugshots. Jeff Asare might be criminally insane. Behind every violent criminal is an undiagnosed mental illness."
efoavugah wrote:
"I think he was probably born and grew up there, so he is an American. Chale, this man paaaaaa."
bosscobby2010 added:
"One person putting the whole country on a red flag. That's too bad of him."
3 Ghanaians among immigrants arrested in Limpopo
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the arrest of three Ghanaians among 127 undocumented foreign nationals in Limpopo, South Africa, during a police operation targeting immigration violations.
Amid ongoing diplomatic tensions and heightened law enforcement actions, the plight of these individuals raised critical questions about migration policies and the safety of foreign nationals in the region.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi Owusu is the Head of the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has over 5 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. He previously worked as a freelance writer for local and foreign outlets. He won the award for Best Entertainment Editor of the Year at YEN.com.gh in 2025. He has participated in several trainings, including Facebook and Google compliance workshops. You can contact him via email: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh