Armed attackers raided the Binper community in Mangu Local Government Area around midnight on Monday into Tuesday, August 18

Local resident Daniel Musa described how gunmen moved from house to house, forcing entry into homes and targeting sleeping residents

The assault followed a separate violent incident in the same district less than a week earlier that left three people dead

At least 20 people have been killed after armed attackers descended on the Binper community in the Bwai District of Mangu Local Government Area, Plateau State, in a late-night assault on sleeping residents.

According to a report by Legit.ng, the violence unfolded around midnight on Monday and extended into the early hours of Tuesday, August 18, with community leaders confirming that the assailants exploited the cover of darkness to launch a coordinated strike on the rural settlement.

At least 20 people have been killed in a midnight armed attack on Plateau State Community in Nigeria. Photo credit: NurPhoto/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Plateau Armed men target sleeping villagers

Local resident Daniel Musa described the events to journalists, explaining how the attackers moved methodically through the village, breaching private homes one by one.

"Our village came under attack last night and in the early hours of today, Tuesday. Heavily armed persons were moving from house to house, opening the doors of people who were sleeping and slaughtering them," Musa said.

He further stated: "As of this morning, we have confirmed over 20 deaths, while several others sustained serious injuries and some people are still missing."

Bulus Dabit, National President of the Mwaghavul Development Association (MDA), also confirmed the attack, noting that the community had been caught entirely off guard by the assault.

Fresh violence deepens Plateau State tensions

The Binper raid represents a sharp deterioration in security within the district, occurring less than a week after a separate incident in the same area claimed three lives.

That earlier episode triggered a cycle of mutual accusations between the Fulani and Mwaghavul communities, with both sides alleging acts of arson against each other, further inflaming an already volatile situation.

As of Tuesday morning, no official statement had been issued by security forces or law enforcement agencies on the casualties or any ongoing response operations in the area.

Popular media CEO escapes armed attack

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Chief Executive Officer of Kade-based Fresh FM, Boateng Kingsley, popularly known as Kujo B, had come under an alleged armed attack on Sunday, August 2, 2026.

An unknown person allegedly fired at the glass of his vehicle near PSI Company at Akyem Abaam while he was travelling with his pastor.

Motorists were urged to exercise extra caution on the Asuom–Kade road amid ongoing road construction works in the area.

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Source: YEN.com.gh