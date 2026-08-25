The UK government published official guidance outlining three core expenses every Student visa applicant must prove they can afford

Financial documents must show that funds have been held consistently over a specific period before the application date

Living cost requirements differ depending on whether the applicant will be studying in London or elsewhere in the UK

The United Kingdom government has released clear financial guidelines setting out exactly what foreign nationals must demonstrate before they can secure a Student or Child Student visa.

The UK government shares the expenses foreigners must prove before getting a student visa. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

3 expenses UK student visa applicants must cover

According to official guidance from UK Visas and Immigration, every applicant must show sufficient funds to cover three distinct categories: their course fees, their personal living costs while in the country, and the living costs of any partner or children they intend to bring along on the same visa.

Meeting just one or two of these conditions is not enough. Failing to provide satisfactory evidence on any of the three points can lead to a straight visa refusal, regardless of how strong the rest of the application may be.

What the financial evidence must demonstrate

Beyond simply having the money, applicants must prove their funds have been sitting consistently in an accessible account, typically across a 28-day window leading up to the date of application.

The key word here is "accessible." Money held under conditions that restrict withdrawal does not qualify, even if the total amount looks sufficient on paper.

The living cost threshold an applicant must meet is not fixed across the board. Those who will be studying at institutions based in London face higher financial requirements than students heading to universities and colleges in other parts of the country, a distinction that reflects the considerably higher cost of living in the capital.

UK lists 22 African countries for ancestry visa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh shared details about the UK government's Ancestry visa, now available to citizens of 22 African countries, including Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa.

This visa not only offers a pathway for millions to live and work in the UK but also highlights a significant opportunity for those connected to generations past.

For many individuals of African descent, the chance to reclaim their familial ties and heritage through this visa is not just an immigration route; it's a poignant reconnection with their roots, reminding them that their history holds the key to new beginnings in a foreign land.

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Source: YEN.com.gh