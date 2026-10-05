Evans Nyarko has received an eight-year prison sentence after attacking a woman he offered to help at home

A jury unanimously convicted the 45-year-old following a six-day trial at Aylesbury Crown Court

Police praised the woman’s courage after she supported the investigation and gave evidence against him

A UK-based man identified in a social media report as Ghanaian has been jailed for eight years after sexually attacking a woman who trusted him to help her get home safely.

Evans Nyarko, 45, who lived in Fishermead, Milton Keynes, was sentenced at Aylesbury Crown Court on October 1, 2026.

His sentencing followed a unanimous guilty verdict delivered by a jury after a six-day trial, which concluded on May 26, 2026.

Thames Valley Police confirmed the outcome in a statement published on October 2, detailing how an offer of assistance ended in a serious sexual offence.

Nyarko attacked woman at her home

The incident happened on August 12, 2024, after the woman, who was in her fifties, spent an evening with friends and acquaintances in the Conniburrow area of Milton Keynes.

At the end of the night, Nyarko offered to help her return home by taxi.

After arriving shortly after midnight, she became unwell and struggled to walk. He helped her into the property, then followed her into a downstairs toilet, where he attacked her.

The incident was reported to police that year. Nyarko was arrested and charged on August 28, 2024.

Police condemn abuse of trust

Investigating officer Detective Constable Lyndsay Gofton said the woman accepted Nyarko’s help because she knew him.

She described his actions as an abuse of the trust placed in him when the woman needed assistance to reach home safely.

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According to Gofton, Nyarko denied the offence throughout the investigation, requiring the woman to recount her experience and testify before a jury.

The officer praised her courage and dignity throughout the investigation and court proceedings.

Gofton said the woman’s decision to report the incident and support the prosecution helped secure justice.

Police also reaffirmed their commitment to thoroughly investigating sexual offences and supporting victims throughout the criminal justice process.

NDLEA arrests businessman Lovely Chukwulobelu

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the arrest of newlywed businessman Lovely Chukwulobelu, who was intercepted by the NDLEA at Enugu airport with 72 wraps of an alleged illicit substance.

The 25-year-old reportedly told investigators he turned to smuggling to pay off debts from his wedding, held just 12 days before his arrest.

His case sparked debate over the financial pressure and lavish spending surrounding weddings.

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Source: YEN.com.gh