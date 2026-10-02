Germany updated its EU Blue Card rules to allow IT specialists without a university degree to apply for the permit

Qualified IT professionals must prove at least three years of comparable professional experience to be eligible

The policy change is particularly significant for skilled tech workers from Africa who built careers without formal degrees

Germany has quietly reshaped its skilled immigration landscape, opening the EU Blue Card to IT professionals who never set foot in a university.

Germany reveals 1 category of foreigners who can qualify for EU Blue Card. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/icture alliance/Karen Vardanian

Source: Getty Images

Under the revised rules, technology specialists can now qualify for the EU Blue Card, one of Europe's most sought-after residency and work permits, by demonstrating at least three years of relevant professional experience in place of a formal university qualification.

The German government confirmed the change through official channels, with the relevant text stating:

"IT specialists: Another change is that IT specialists are now able to obtain an EU Blue Card if they do not have a university degree but can prove that they have at least three years of comparable professional experience. In this case, the lower salary threshold for shortage occupations applies (45.3% of the annual assessment ceiling)."

What the Change Means for Non-Graduate IT Workers

This shift carries particular weight for skilled tech professionals across Africa and other regions who have built solid careers in software development, cybersecurity, data analysis, or related disciplines without completing a traditional degree programme. Until now, the Blue Card's degree requirement effectively shut out many highly capable workers, regardless of how extensive their experience was.

Qualifying candidates will be assessed against a reduced salary threshold, specifically 45.3% of the annual assessment ceiling, rather than the standard figure that applies to degree holders. Applicants will also need to supply documented proof of their work history covering at least three years in a relevant technology field.

Germany broadens its skilled labour pathways

Germany has been steadily expanding its immigration routes in recent years as it confronts shortages across key sectors, with the technology industry ranking among the most pressing. Recognising hands-on professional experience as a legitimate route to the Blue Card places Germany among the very few European destinations where a portfolio of real-world expertise can carry as much weight as an academic transcript.

For African IT professionals who have spent years sharpening their skills outside the formal university system, this policy change represents a meaningful new opportunity to build a life and career within the European Union.

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Source: YEN.com.gh