Iceland published an official list of 31 countries whose citizens are exempt from obtaining a work permit before employment

The exemption is closely tied to Iceland's treaties with European regional bodies, covering EU and EEA member states

No African country appears on the list, meaning Nigerians, Ghanaians and others must still secure a valid work permit

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Iceland has officially confirmed that citizens of 31 countries may take up employment within its borders without first obtaining a work permit, according to information published on the country's official government website.

Iceland Lists 31 Countries Whose Citizens Can Work Without a Permit

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The Icelandic government's position is stated directly: "Citizens of these states are exempt from a work permit."

The Full List of 31 Exempt Countries

All 31 countries on the exemption list are European nations. They are Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the Faroe Islands.

The concentration of EU and European Economic Area member states on the list is not coincidental. Iceland, while not itself an EU member, participates in the EEA, an agreement that governs the free movement of workers across many of the countries named. The exemption reflects those existing treaties rather than any new bilateral arrangements.

What the List Means for African Workers

No African nation features on Iceland's exemption list. Citizens of Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, and every other African country remain subject to standard work permit requirements before they can legally take up employment in Iceland.

For Africans exploring opportunities abroad as part of the broader japa movement, this underscores a practical reality: checking work permit and visa requirements well ahead of any relocation plans is essential. Iceland's exemptions are treaty-based and currently limited to European partner states, which means African workers must factor in the permit application process as a necessary step in any plan to work there.

Source: YEN.com.gh