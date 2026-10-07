Ghana Meteorological Agency issued the morning weather forecast for Wednesday, October 7, 2026

GMet warned of mist and fog along coastal, forest and mountain areas, reducing visibility in the morning

Thunderstorms and rain are likely over the northern, transition and middle sectors as the day progresses

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has issued its morning weather forecast for Wednesday, October 7, 2026, alerting Ghanaians to a mix of misty conditions and potential thunderstorms across several parts of the country.

The agency warned that Wednesday morning would begin under mostly cloudy skies, with mist and fog settling along coastal, forest and mountain areas.

Ghana Meteorological Agency lists areas to experience rain and thunderstorms today, October 7, 2026. Photo credit: Westend61/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

These conditions are expected to significantly reduce visibility, which could pose risks for early morning commuters and drivers navigating affected zones.

Storms likely as the day advances

As temperatures rise through the morning, GMet forecasts a shift in conditions. Sunny intervals are expected to emerge across most parts of Ghana.

However, residents in the northern, transition and middle sectors should prepare for thunderstorms or rainfall later in the day, with some of that wet activity potentially reaching the coast as well.

Ghanaians in the affected regions are advised to take the necessary precautions, particularly those travelling by road or engaged in outdoor activities during the afternoon and evening hours.

Read the morning weather update from the GMet on X below:

ECG's dumsor schedule for this week

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) had scheduled a planned maintenance exercise affecting several parts of the country during the week starting October 5.

The power distributor had issued a notice over the weekend confirming that the outages would run from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.

ECG had also acknowledged the disruption the outages might cause and expressed regret over any inconvenience to customers.

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Source: YEN.com.gh