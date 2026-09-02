France published clear guidelines on its official France-Visas portal outlining who qualifies for entry into its overseas territories without a visa

The French government confirmed that a standard Schengen visa does not cover its overseas territories, meaning travellers may need two separate documents

Only one African country made the list of nations eligible under the fourth exemption pathway

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France has officially detailed the conditions under which foreign nationals can visit its overseas territories without a visa, and the rules reveal a significant gap for most African passport holders.

The guidelines, published on the French government's France-Visas portal, make clear that a standard Schengen visa does not grant access to France's overseas departments and collectives.

France lists 4 criteria for visa exemption to its overseas territories and names only one African country. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Travellers whose itineraries include both mainland France and an overseas territory must therefore obtain two separate documents: a Schengen visa for the European portion of their trip and a national visa for the territory itself.

The 4 pathways to visa exemption

France has outlined four distinct conditions under which travellers may qualify for an exemption.

The first is nationality. Citizens of European Union and European Economic Area member states, as well as Switzerland, may enter freely.

Nationals from countries specifically listed in ministerial orders for each individual territory also fall within this category.

The second pathway covers residency. Those holding a valid residence permit from a French Prefecture or any Schengen Area member state are eligible, as are holders of special administrative cards issued by the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs to diplomatic and consular staff.

The third condition applies to travellers who already hold a valid long-stay visa issued by a Schengen Area country.

The fourth and most restrictive pathway applies to holders of multi-entry visas issued by French consular authorities.

To qualify, the visa must carry a validity period of between six months and five years. Crucially, this exemption is limited to nationals from only 13 countries: Bahrain, Belarus, China, India, Indonesia, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Thailand, and the United Arab Emirates.

What this means for African travellers

Of the entire African continent, only South Africa appears on that list.

Passport holders from other African nations, including Nigeria, Ghana, and Kenya, do not qualify under any of the four exemption pathways unless they already hold a qualifying Schengen-area residence permit or long-stay visa.

For those planning trips that combine mainland France with destinations such as Martinique, Guadeloupe, French Guiana, Réunion, or Mayotte, careful preparation is essential.

France-Visas advises all prospective visitors to use its online support tool to assess their individual circumstances and confirm the documentation required before submitting a formal application.

France announces 2026 visitor funds requirement

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that France’s official visa portal had published the exact daily financial amounts foreign visitors were required to prove they could access upon arrival.

The required amount differed depending on whether the visitor had a confirmed hotel booking, a partial booking, or no accommodation at all.

Visitors staying with a private individual in France faced a separate financial threshold and were required to present an additional official document.

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Source: YEN.com.gh