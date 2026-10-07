Oman's Ministry of Labour introduced a rapid approval pathway covering nine specific job categories for foreign workers

The new system aims to cut what previously took several weeks down to just ten working days

Officials linked the fast-track permits to Oman's wider economic diversification and foreign investment goals

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Oman's Ministry of Labour has launched a new fast-track work permit system that commits to processing applications from foreign professionals across nine designated occupational categories within ten working days.

The move marks a significant shift from the country's previous approach, which required applicants to navigate multiple clearance stages over several weeks before receiving authorisation to work in the Sultanate.

Oman grants fast-track work permits for foreigners in 9 professions within 10 days. Photo credit: Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The 9 professions covered under Oman's new system

The expedited pathway targets a carefully selected group of high-demand roles, including specialised technical positions, administrative leadership, project management, and other key operational functions.

By concentrating on these specific categories, the Omani government aims to address critical skills shortages while keeping regulatory safeguards intact.

To achieve the ten-day turnaround, relevant ministries have digitised verification workflows and consolidated compliance checks into a unified process.

Applicants who submit complete documentation can expect their permits to be finalised within that window.

Oman's economic goals behind the policy shift

The Ministry of Labour framed the initiative as part of the Sultanate's broader economic diversification agenda.

Simplifying the entry process for skilled foreign workers is intended to attract international expertise, support major national infrastructure projects, and encourage private sector growth.

Officials also noted that reducing administrative friction for businesses looking to hire overseas talent would strengthen Oman's overall investment environment and boost its competitiveness as a destination for foreign direct investment.

The policy is designed to benefit both employers, who can fill critical vacancies faster, and skilled foreign nationals seeking opportunities in the Sultanate.

Oman lists 3 family members for visa-free entry

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Oman’s Ministry of Labour had introduced a rapid approval pathway covering nine specific job categories for foreign workers.

The new system was designed to reduce processing times that previously took several weeks to just 10 working days.

Officials linked the fast-track permits to Oman’s broader economic diversification and foreign investment goals.

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Source: YEN.com.gh