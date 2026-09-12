The Canada Revenue Agency opened vacancies across multiple provinces, with some roles requiring only a secondary school certificate

Entry-level positions start at $46,904 annually, while senior auditor roles in the Atlantic Region reach $122,817 per year

The hiring round comes as Canada's unemployment rate climbed to 6.4% in August 2026, with youth unemployment at 12.9%

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The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) has opened a fresh round of hiring across the country, with vacancies available at tax centres, regional offices, and call centres in several provinces.

A report by Immigration News Canada published on Friday, 11 September, confirmed the details of the openings.

Canada Revenue Agency Hiring With No Experience Required, Salaries Up to $122,817. Credit: Artur Widak/ JLco - Julia Amaral

Source: Getty Images

The positions span a wide range of experience levels, making the current hiring round accessible to a broad pool of applicants. Several entry-level SP-01 roles require nothing beyond a secondary school certificate and carry no previous work experience requirement.

At the upper end, AU-03 auditor positions in the Atlantic Region are aimed at candidates with relevant professional backgrounds and pay up to $122,817 per year. Entry-level salaries begin at $46,904 annually.

Beyond base pay, the agency offers a federal pension plan, supplemental health and dental benefits, and a starting vacation allowance of three weeks per year.

Staff work a standard 37.5-hour week, with flexible scheduling available across many of the advertised roles.

The CRA has consistently been recognised among Canada's Top 100 Employers, making these positions among the more stable options currently available in the federal public service.

Several of the current postings accept applications on a rolling basis, meaning the agency begins reviewing submissions before the closing date rather than waiting until the final deadline. Candidates who apply early therefore hold a genuine advantage over those who submit closer to the end of the posting period.

Why the Timing Matters for Job Seekers

Canada's unemployment rate reached 6.4% in August 2026, according to national labour data, while youth unemployment stood significantly higher at 12.9%.

Against that backdrop, federal government roles represent a comparatively secure avenue for workers seeking long-term employment.

Internationally trained professionals exploring pathways to Canada through programmes such as Express Entry or provincial nominee streams may also find these vacancies relevant.

Some of the advertised positions do not list Canadian work history as a prerequisite, which widens the pool of eligible applicants beyond those already established in the domestic workforce.

The lowest-barrier roles are specifically structured to bring candidates with no prior government or financial sector experience into federal service, while the higher-tier auditor positions target those with established professional credentials.

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Source: YEN.com.gh