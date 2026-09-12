Bishop Daniel Obinim has responded to Florence Obinim’s reported claim that she does not want anything from him after their divorce

The preacher knelt at his altar as he listed the financial support and properties he allegedly gave his wife

He claimed Florence earns GH¢40,000 monthly from a hostel and also received a monthly allowance during their marriage

Bishop Daniel Obinim has responded emotionally to his wife Florence Obinim’s reported statement that she does not want anything from him should their marriage officially end.

Obinim lists the hostel and other benefits Florence received during their marriage. Image credit: @naasei_ministries, Florence Obinim

Source: TikTok

The founder of International God’s Way Church went down on his knees at the altar while addressing his congregation about the ongoing marital dispute.

His comments followed a report by popular Ghanaian blogger Rashad of GHPage, who claimed Florence said she was not interested in demanding anything from her husband after their divorce.

Obinim listed support given to Florence

Responding to the statement, Obinim questioned why his wife would speak as though she had not benefited from their marriage or received financial support from him.

According to the preacher, he gave Florence a four-storey building which currently operates as a hostel. He alleged that the property generates approximately GH¢40,000 every month for the gospel musician.

He stated:

“Rashad of GHPage said that when he interacted with Florence Obinim, she said she did not need anything after the divorce. But you know I have given you a four-storey building. It is a hostel, and you earn GH¢40,000 every month from it.”

Obinim further claimed that throughout their marriage, he regularly provided Florence with a monthly allowance of GH¢20,000.

He added that whenever the gospel musician travelled outside Ghana, he booked business-class flights for her to ensure she travelled comfortably.

Obinim questioned wife’s statement

The controversial preacher expressed disappointment that Florence’s reported comments could create the impression that he had failed to cater for her during their marriage.

He stated:

“You are talking as though you do not need anything and I do not cater for you or give you anything. While we were married, I gave you GH¢20,000 every month. When you travelled outside the country, I booked business-class flights for you.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Obinim subsequently questioned whether Florence could genuinely claim that she had gained nothing throughout their 22-year marriage.

His latest remarks have added another chapter to the couple’s highly publicised marital crisis as uncertainty continues to surround the future of their union.

Obinim's son party in Spain amid divorce

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Promise Obinim, son of controversial Ghanaian Bishop Daniel Obinim, who was recently filmed partying at a nightclub in Spain amid his parents' impending divorce.

The juxtaposition of his carefree night out against the backdrop of a family in turmoil has resonated with audiences online.

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Source: YEN.com.gh