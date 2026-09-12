Veteran Ghanaian actress Maame Gyanwaa recounted a terrifying on-set experience involving a casket at a cemetery around midnight

The actress revealed that a colleague's delayed actions during filming left her trapped inside the closed coffin longer than expected

Maame Gyanwaa also disclosed a second near-death incident on set involving camera equipment and a pool

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Veteran Ghanaian actress Mavis Yeboah, popularly known as Maame Gyanwaa, has opened up about two life-threatening incidents she endured during film productions.

The outspoken movie star has shared her unforgettable experiences including a harrowing experience where she lost consciousness inside a sealed casket.

Kumawood Star Maame Gyanwaa says she nearly died in a coffin. Photo credit: @ghkwaku.

Source: Facebook

Maame Yaa recounts passing out in a coffin

In a video shared on X on September 8, 2026, the actress described a cemetery shoot that pushed her to the edge. The scene required her to play a murdered wife, lying inside a coffin while her co-star, Mr Beautiful, performed the role of her grieving husband.

Filming began close to midnight, and what was supposed to be a brief sequence stretched dangerously long after Mr Beautiful became emotional and delayed opening the casket.

"I was placed in a casket while acting. It is by the grace of God that I am still alive. This happened when Prof. Atta-Mills passed on," she recalled. "By the time it got to my scene, it was almost 12:00 AM at the cemetery. They fixed my costume and had even finished digging the grave. So I was placed in the coffin. Mr Beautiful, who was my husband, was supposed to open the coffin in a brief moment, but instead, he was crying, and it took a while. So while lying in the coffin, I felt the place was very cold, and I passed out."

The ordeal did not end with her rescue. After the crew eventually wrapped the cemetery sequences and returned to their hotel, they discovered that every video recorded at the location had become corrupted and unplayable. The entire shoot had to be repeated. Before returning to the cemetery, the production team was required to visit the site's authorities and pay formal homage as a condition for resuming work.

"The director and crew were at a standstill while Mr Beautiful was crying, and I was lying in the coffin, fully closed. All I could hear was people calling my name from afar," she said. "Could you imagine that after everything and the scenes we shot in the cemetery, we got to the hotel and all the recorded videos were corrupted? We couldn't play any of the scenes. We had to go and shoot again. We had to go see the people in charge of the cemetery and pay homage before we shot again."

The X video is below:

Maame Gyanwaa's second near-death experience on set

The casket incident was not Maame Gyanwaa's only brush with danger on a film set. She also described a moment where she narrowly avoided death during a pool scene.

Mr Beautiful was again her co-star, with the scene requiring him to push her into the water. Sensing danger, she quietly turned away to pray before filming started, drawing a reprimand from the director. Moments later, before the crew could call action, a camera and lighting equipment toppled into the pool.

"So, assuming I was already in the pool, I would have been dead by now," she said.

Kumawood Star Maame Gyanwaa shares her experiences in the movie industry. Photo credit: @ghkwaku.

Source: TikTok

Maame Gyanwaa appeals for help

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Kumawood actress Maame Gyanwaa who appeal for financial assistance to continue treatment for her serious eye condition. She disclosed that her care costs about GH¢6,000 monthly, a burden her children can no longer sustain.

The veteran actress has reportedly lost sight completely in one eye and is undergoing treatment to protect vision in the other.

She has appealed to businessman Ibrahim Mahama and the government for support as her condition worsens.

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Source: YEN.com.gh