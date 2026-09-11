Aisha Bengai, CEO of BenGuy Imports, addressed over 1,000 young entrepreneurs at Konnected Minds LIVE 2026 in Kumasi

Bengai challenged a widespread belief that certain business markets are too crowded for new entrants to succeed

The entrepreneur urged founders to treat loyal customers as a marketing tool and to monetise their existing knowledge

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Aisha Bengai, CEO of BenGuy Imports, took centre stage at Konnected Minds LIVE 2026 in Kumasi, delivering a session on building wealth through importation and entrepreneurship to a crowd of more than 1,000 young founders, entrepreneurs and students.

Aisha Bengai: BenGuy Imports CEO Shares 3 Business Lessons at Konnected Minds LIVE 2026

Source: Instagram

The event, now in its second edition after launching in Accra in 2025, took place at the KNUST Sarah Mensah Hall under the theme "Think Big, Build Bigger."

Hosted by Derrick Abaitey, founder of Konnected House and creator of the Konnected Minds Podcast, the afternoon brought together entrepreneurs, founders and investors for a series of practical business conversations.

Bengai tackles the saturated market myth

Bengai opened her address by confronting one of the most common reasons aspiring importers give for not starting: the belief that the market is already too full. She rejected that reasoning outright, telling the audience:

"There is no saturated business; just position yourself well."

Her argument was direct. Rather than viewing competition as a barrier, she encouraged the room to think more carefully about differentiation and deliberate positioning as the real levers of business growth.

Customers as your cheapest marketing channel

From positioning, Bengai moved to customer relationships, describing loyal customers as a largely untapped marketing resource that costs nothing beyond consistent, quality service.

"Every customer is a working billboard, so treat them well," she said, framing good customer care not as courtesy but as a business strategy with measurable returns.

She rounded off her session with a push for entrepreneurs to place greater value on the expertise they have already accumulated.

Rather than treating knowledge purely as a tool for running a business, she urged founders to consider how it could become a standalone income stream.

"Make money off what you know, your knowledge pays," Bengai told the audience.

Taken together, her three ideas offered a practical framework for entrepreneurs at any stage: identify a clear position in the market, build customer loyalty as a low-cost marketing channel, and find ways to commercialise the skills and knowledge already at hand.

See the Instagram video below:

Bengai's session was one of several delivered at this year's Konnected Minds LIVE, an event that continues to grow as a platform for business education across Ghana.

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Source: YEN.com.gh