Veteran Ghanaian musician Slim Busterr opened up about how marriage affected his life during an Okay FM interview on September 11, 2026

Slim Busterr disclosed that people close to him struggle to understand his personality when he is working in the studio

The musician also weighed in on men who invest in their appearance rather than spending heavily on women

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Slim Busterr has made a candid admission about his personal life, telling Ghanaians that he performs better as an artist when he is not in a relationship.

Slim Busterr Says He Is More Successful When Single Than Married

Source: Facebook

The veteran musician sat down with Nana Romeo on Okay FM on September 11, 2026, and reflected on what his marriages taught him about himself.

He was clear that romantic commitments have not always served his career well.

"What I went through when I got married made me realise that I'm more successful when I'm single than being married. I don't like being controlled because of the work I do," he said.

Slim Busterr on creativity and the studio

A recurring theme in his explanation was the tension between his artistic personality and the expectations of those closest to him. He described how partners and people around him found it difficult to accept how he transforms once he steps into creative mode.

"A lot of people don't understand it. They feel like I'm a different person when I'm in the studio. When I'm making music, I'm a different person, so they want to mould me from that system into their system, which does not help me," he stated.

He also pointed to music, studio sessions, and dancing as the pillars that keep him grounded.

"One thing which calms me down is studio work and music. The most important one is dancing," he shared.

Slim Busterr on men, appearance, and investment

The conversation shifted to a broader discussion about men, self-care, and relationships. Slim Busterr pushed back against the stereotype that a well-groomed man must be a womaniser.

"Most women think when you are looking after yourself, it's because you're a womanizer," he noted.

He went further to challenge the traditional expectation that men should pour their resources into making their partners look good, arguing that many men have now redirected that energy inward.

"Over the years, men used to work for women so that they would look good. Now, ask yourself: the wife you spend much money on to make her look beautiful and take her to another level, another man also has more money than you, and your wife would be the type of woman he would want," he said.

He continued:

"There are some men who want to invest in a woman, but they want the ones that were invested in. Men later realised that instead of spending on a woman and investing in her, they would rather use the resources to build their lives."

His parting advice was straightforward: men should invest in their own presentation and ensure their homes reflect their readiness.

"Women also want good-looking men, so when you build yourself, it's a package. Every man should make sure that they look and smell good. Whenever she comes to your house, whatever she would need is already there," he added.

Watch the Instagram video below:

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Source: YEN.com.gh