Tracy Osei, wife of Kennedy Asante Osei, shared photos and a video from a recent night out with friends on Instagram

The post marked a rare public appearance for the wife of prominent Ghanaian business mogul Dr Osei Kwame Despite's son

Fans flooded the comments of Tracy Osei's post with warm reactions, noting how long it had been since she last posted

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Tracy Osei, the beautiful wife of Kennedy Asante Osei, the son of Ghanaian business mogul Dr Osei Kwame Despite, is back in the spotlight, and her fans clearly could not be happier about it.

Tracy Osei, Kennedy Asante Osei's wife, steps out for a night out with her friends in a rare public sighting. Photo source: @aprilsveriown, @_kennedyosei

Source: Instagram

The fashion designer shared photos and a video from a recent night out with her friends on Instagram on Friday, 11 September 2026.

The post showed Tracy Osei beaming with a smile and seated at a restaurant table, dressed stylishly with a yellow designer handbag in view as she enjoyed food and drinks in what appeared to be a warm setting with her companions.

Kennedy Osei's wife was later spotted with her two associates as they flexed for the camera inside her luxurious vehicle.

Tracy Osei's rare public appearance

The outing caught attention precisely because Tracy tends to keep a low profile, making her social media appearances an event in themselves for her followers.

Her caption, "Small talk, big flavours," kept things light and breezy, matching the relaxed mood of the evening.

The latest public sighting comes a few months after Tracy Osei attended Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong's Breakfast and Thanksgiving ceremony with her husband, Kennedy Osei Asante, in East Legon.

The fashion designer and her husband, General Manager of Despite Media Group, whom she married in an extravagant wedding in 2020, joined the business mogul at his plush residence as he celebrated his 60th birthday on May 5, 2026.

The Instagram post of Tracy Osei's nightout with her friends is below:

Fan reactions to Tracy Osei's public outing

The comments section filled quickly with warm messages from fans who were clearly pleased to see her back online.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:

@i_am_amegee wrote:

"It has been a while, love. ❤️ You are looking good."

@meeknsweetnmildspirit said:

"Long time no post Trae🌹."

@viral_beauty_official added:

"My beautiful mama❤️."

Tracy Osei shows off a slimmer figure

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Tracy Osei, whose noticeably slimmer figure and elegant church-service outfit sparked conversations online.

The wife of lawyer and Despite Media general manager Kennedy Osei confidently served as an usher while showcasing her effortless style.

Tracy’s fashion journey continued to captivate followers, from her glamorous birthday celebration to her memorable 2020 traditional wedding.

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Source: YEN.com.gh