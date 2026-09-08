The UK government presented new maintenance thresholds to Parliament on September 3, raising the amount international students must prove they can access

Students in London now face a requirement of £1,570 per month, while those outside the capital must show £1,203 per month

African students from Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa and several other countries are among those affected by the higher figures

International students hoping to study in the United Kingdom now face higher financial requirements before they can secure a student visa, following changes the British government presented to Parliament on 3 September.

Under the revised rules, students enrolled at institutions in London must demonstrate access to £1,570 per month for the duration of their course, up from the previous figure of £1,529. Those studying outside London must now show £1,203 per month, compared with £1,171 previously.

For a standard nine-month course, the total maintenance requirement reaches £14,130 for London-based students and £10,827 for those elsewhere, representing increases of £369 and £288 respectively.

What new figures mean for African students

Because the revised thresholds apply to all international applicants, students from Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Egypt, Morocco, South Africa, Tanzania, Zambia, Zimbabwe, and Cameroon will all be required to meet the higher amounts.

The UK remains a popular destination for African students. In the year ending June 2026, Nigeria alone accounted for 26,060 Sponsored Study visas granted to main applicants, placing the country third globally behind China and India and representing 7% of all such visas issued during that period.

Across all nationalities, 365,868 Sponsored Study visas were granted to main applicants in the same period, a decline of 12% from the previous year.

The Home Office confirmed that the updated thresholds have been aligned with the maintenance loans available to domestic students for the 2026/27 academic year, and that the figures will be reviewed annually going forward.

Beyond Maintenance: Other costs to consider

The maintenance requirement covers living expenses only. Tuition fees are separate and may also factor into the visa application process. The funds required must be held in a bank account for at least 28 consecutive days, and the closing balance shown must be dated no more than 31 days before the application is submitted.

On top of the maintenance requirement, applicants must also budget for a £558 Student visa application fee and a £776 annual Immigration Health Surcharge, meaning the overall financial burden extends considerably beyond the maintenance threshold alone.

The maintenance increase forms part of a broader effort by the British government to tighten its international student immigration framework.

Since January 2024, most overseas students on taught postgraduate courses have been barred from bringing dependants to the UK and face restrictions on switching to work visas before completing their studies.

A 2024 Migration Advisory Committee review found no widespread abuse of the Graduate visa route, though it did identify concerns relating to certain recruitment agents and sub-agents accused of misleading students about opportunities in the UK.

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Source: YEN.com.gh