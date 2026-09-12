Former Black Stars midfielder Derek Boateng opened a five-star hotel in Accra after retiring from professional football

Boateng named his investment in the hospitality industry after a blend of his three children's names as a personal family tribute

His wife, Aisha Boateng, serves as Managing Director of the hotel, located near the Golf Park in Achimota

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Derek Boateng has channelled his post-football ambitions into building a five-star hotel in Accra, turning family love into a business legacy.

The 43-year-old retired midfielder, who earned 49 caps for the Black Stars, per Transfermarkt, opened the Mendiata Hotel near the Golf Park in Achimota as part of a deliberate plan to secure his family's financial future long after his playing days ended.

Derek Boateng: Inside Ex-Black Stars Midfielder's Multi-Million 5-Star Hotel in Accra. Photo credit: Tony Marshall - PA Image/Getty and mendiatahotel_gh/Instagram.

Source: Getty Images

The family name behind Mendiata Hotel

The name Mendiata is no accident. Boateng crafted it by blending the names of his three children: Mendy, Taisha, and Terick.

The gesture speaks to how deeply his family shapes every major decision he makes, even in business.

He and his wife, Aisha, who serves as managing director of the hotel, are set to celebrate 24 years of marriage next month. Boateng himself holds the role of Chief Executive Officer.

The couple have two sons and a daughter together, and the hotel stands as a lasting tribute to all three.

Inside Derek Boateng's plush hotel

Mendiata Hotel, established in 2017, has already carved out a reputation for its contemporary design and thoughtful details.

The interior features grass-effect carpets that introduce a natural warmth to the space, while each room is equipped with fast Wi-Fi, mood lighting, and advanced shower systems.

Guests also have access to a wellness suite built around a dedicated fitness programme, along with an outdoor gym and swimming pool.

For Boateng, the property represents more than a commercial investment. It is, as he has framed it, preparation for the "rainy days" that follow a career in professional sport.

Derek Boateng's career in retrospect

Boateng's playing career took him across Europe over more than two decades.

He turned out for clubs in England, Spain, Greece, Israel, Sweden, Ukraine, and Germany, representing sides including Fulham, Panathinaikos, Dnipro, Beitar Jerusalem, FC Köln, Getafe, Rayo Vallecano, and Eibar, among others.

Watch excerpts of Boateng's highlights, as shared on X:

Known for his composed passing and elegant midfield presence, he was a consistent performer at both club and international levels.

Now retired, Boateng has redirected that same discipline into scouting and entrepreneurship, with Mendiata Hotel serving as the centrepiece of his new chapter.

Inside Iñaki Williams' hotel in Eastern region

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh took a look at the five-star hotel owned by recently retired Black Stars forward Iñaki Williams.

The hotel, situated in Akyem Achiase, takes its name from Athletic Bilbao’s iconic San Mamés Stadium, where the Ghanaian forward has spent his entire professional career.

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Source: YEN.com.gh