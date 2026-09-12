The Electricity Company of Ghana has scheduled maintenance work affecting parts of Tema on September 13

The power distributor published a notice on September 12, confirming the planned outages expected to affect large parts of the region

The power distributor said the power cuts would enable engineers to work on the faults to improve service delivery

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced planned maintenance work in Tema that will cause temporary power interruptions in operational areas on September 13.

The power distributor issued a notice on September 5 indicating the planned maintenance.

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) announces 6-hour maintenance dumsor in Tema

Source: Getty Images

In a Facebook notice, the power distributor said power will generally be out from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.

The power distributor said the power cuts would enable engineers to work on a fault to improve service delivery.

The areas to be affected include:

B5 Plus

GPHA Terminal

Superman Plastic

Kpone Barrier and surrounding areas.

Minister shares root cause of recent dumsor

Energy Minister John Abdulai Jinapor has identified a makeshift technical arrangement at the Akosombo power plant as the root cause of the intermittent blackouts hitting homes and businesses across Ghana.

He explained that the temporary control system was installed at Akosombo after a fire and explosion at the GRIDCo substation there in April made a bypass arrangement the only way to avoid a complete six-month shutdown of the facility.

ECG announces 8-hour dumsor in Ashanti Region

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that ECG had scheduled maintenance work affecting parts of the Ashanti Region on September 6.

The power distributor published a notice on September 3, confirming the planned outages.

ECG said the power cuts would enable its engineers to work on a fault and improve service delivery.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh