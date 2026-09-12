A security guard allegedly killed 80-year-old Dr Jesse Amuah and his 64-year-old wife, Elizabeth Esi Amuah, at their Asylum Down home

The suspect allegedly concealed the bodies in a septic tank before fleeing to Dubai on April 22, where he was later arrested and returned to Ghana

Awundok has been remanded by the Adabraka District Court on two counts of murder, with the case adjourned to September 21, 2026

A Ghanaian security guard has been remanded in custody after allegedly killing an elderly couple at their home in Asylum Down, Accra, following a disagreement over payment for household chores.

Abraham Newton Awundok, who faces two counts of murder, appeared before the Adabraka District Court, which has adjourned the case to 21 September 2026.

The Ghana Police Service has arrested Abraham Awundok, a suspect linked to the murders of Dr Jesse Amuah and his wife

Source: UGC

The victims, 80-year-old medical doctor Dr Jesse Amuah and his 64-year-old wife, Elizabeth Esi Amuah, 64, were found dead months after their family raised concerns about their prolonged disappearance. No plea was taken from Awundok.

According to the prosecution, Awundok first encountered the couple in January 2026 while employed by a private security company operating opposite their residence. He subsequently took on occasional household chores for them in exchange for pay.

Citi News reported that the trouble began on 22 March 2026, when Awundok completed his chores and sought payment from Mrs Amuah.

She offered him toothpaste and deodorant in lieu of cash, which he accepted but still pressed for the money he was owed. The disagreement carried over to the following morning.

At around 10:00 a.m. on 23 March, Awundok returned to the residence, completed further chores, and demanded GH¢1,500 from Mrs Amuah. After an exchange of words, he initially left, but later came back and accused her of having a bad character that drove people away. When she responded with insults, Awundok allegedly picked up a pestle and struck her repeatedly on the head.

Her screams brought Dr Amuah to the scene. Awundok then allegedly turned on the doctor, inflicting multiple facial injuries with a kitchen knife before striking him with a pestle and a piece of cement concrete.

The prosecution said he continued the assault until both victims were dead.

Suspect Fled to Dubai After Concealing Bodies

After the killings, Awundok allegedly drove away in the couple's Nissan Sunny, registration number GT 159-X, taking their mobile phones, cash and other valuables.

He returned to the house at around 10:00 p.m. on 24 March, wrapped the bodies in curtains and clothing, placed them in a "Ghana Must Go" bag and disposed of them in the property's septic tank. He also hid the clothes he had worn during the attack inside the tank, sealed it with cement mortar and cleaned bloodstains from the scene.

The prosecution added that he later sold one of the mobile phones to a vendor at Cantonments for GH¢700 and handed the vehicle to his sister for use as a taxi or Uber car. Awundok then left Ghana for Dubai on 22 April.

The couple's family reported their absence to the police on 30 April. Investigations led to the recovery of both bodies and Awundok's concealed clothing from the septic tank. A post-mortem conducted on 7 May confirmed the cause of death as severe head injuries consistent with assault.

Police intelligence tracked Awundok to his Dubai hideout, where he was arrested and returned to Ghana on 30 August 2026. During questioning, he allegedly admitted to the killings, telling investigators he acted out of anger following the insults from Mrs Amuah, and pleaded for forgiveness.

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Source: YEN.com.gh