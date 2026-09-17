Freshers heading to KNUST or UG may spend between GH¢3,400 and over GH¢20,000 on accommodation, depending on the residence and room type

UG’s latest published schedule places traditional halls among the cheapest options, while self-contained and private rooms cost considerably more

Around KNUST, sharing with three or four students can reduce the annual cost, but premium single rooms may exceed GH¢20,000

Securing admission to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology or the University of Ghana is only the beginning of the financial planning required from parents.

From GH¢3,400 to GH¢21,000: Hostel prices around KNUST and UG. Image credit: Freepik, University of Ghana

Source: UGC

Accommodation can become one of the biggest expenses, especially when a student misses out on a subsidised university hall and must rely on a private hostel.

Prices are mainly determined by the number of occupants, distance from campus, availability of a private bathroom and facilities such as air conditioning, Wi-Fi, generators and kitchenettes.

What UG students may pay

The latest residential schedule available on the University of Ghana’s official website covers the 2025/2026 academic year and can serve as a planning guide until the final 2026/2027 rates are published.

Traditional halls, including Legon, Akuafo, Commonwealth, Volta and Mensah Sarbah, were priced at GH¢3,000 per academic year.

Freshers admitted into these residences also paid a GH¢100 generator levy and GH¢300 electronic-access fee, bringing their initial accommodation cost to approximately GH¢3,400.

University of Ghana Enterprises Limited residences were more expensive. Annual charges ranged from GH¢3,600 for an eight-in-one converted room at the International Students Hostel to GH¢7,000 at halls such as Hilla Limann, Jean Nelson Aka, Elizabeth Sey and Alexander Kwapong.

Premium options at Diamond Jubilee Hall ranged from GH¢6,320 for a four-in-one room to GH¢18,000 for a single en-suite room.

Published private-hostel rates around Legon indicate that four-person self-contained rooms may cost between GH¢7,600 and GH¢12,000 per student. Two-person and single rooms can range from approximately GH¢13,000 to over GH¢21,000.

KNUST rooms vary widely

KNUST acknowledges that private hostels are important because approximately 60% of its students live outside university residences.

A published 2026/2027 rate card for one private hostel at Ayeduase priced a four-in-one room at GH¢4,600, a three-in-one at GH¢5,600 and a two-in-one at GH¢6,800. Single rooms ranged from GH¢7,300 without a kitchen to GH¢9,800 with one.

Other KNUST residences have advertised charges between approximately GH¢6,888 and GH¢10,699, including utilities. However, premium hostels may demand GH¢14,000 for a two-person room and more than GH¢20,000 for single occupancy.

Accommodation option Estimated annual amount UG traditional hall for a fresher GH¢3,400 UG-managed hostel GH¢3,600–GH¢18,000 Private hostel around UG GH¢7,600–GH¢21,000+ Shared private hostel around KNUST GH¢4,600–GH¢10,699 Premium KNUST room GH¢14,000–GH¢21,000+

Parents should confirm whether electricity, water and other levies are included before paying. Students should also inspect private hostels and verify payment details through official university or hostel channels because advertised charges may change.

Government halted private hostel fee increases

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the Rent Control Department has frozen accommodation fees for private student hostels ahead of the 2026/2027 academic year.

The directive was in response to public concerns over rising hostel fees impacting students and families.

Reindolph Afrifa-Oware, a spokesperson for the National Tenants Union of Ghana, welcomed the development in remarks to YEN.com.gh.

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Source: YEN.com.gh