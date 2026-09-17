The GFA has broken its silence on why Inaki Williams called time on his four-year international career with the Black Stars

GFA spokesperson Henry Asante Twum disclosed Williams personally spoke to coach Carlos Queiroz and Kurt Okraku before retiring

Williams' exit comes as Ghana prepares to launch their 2027 AFCON qualifying campaign against Ivory Coast and The Gambia

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has spoken publicly for the first time about Inaki Williams' decision to step away from the Black Stars, disclosing that the association would have preferred the striker to continue despite his limited goal return.

Williams announced on September 11 that he was bringing his four-year international career with Ghana to a close.

The forward had switched allegiance from Spain ahead of the 2022 World Cup, going on to make 28 appearances for the Black Stars and scoring two goals across two World Cups and the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, according to Transfermarkt.

GFA Breaks Silence on Why Inaki Williams Retired From the Black Stars

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Why Inaki Williams retired from Black Stars

GFA Communications Director Henry Asante Twum confirmed that Williams held conversations with both head coach Carlos Queiroz and GFA president Kurt Okraku before making his announcement.

"Inaki Williams spoke to the coach and the GFA president to explain his decision to retire from national team duties. His reason was to concentrate on club duties," Asante Twum told Asempa FM, as quoted by Ghanasoccernet.

He also dismissed suggestions that there had been any underlying tension within the camp.

"He has been with the national team for four years now, and he has not shown any signs of being unhappy," Asante Twum said.

GFA spokesperson reflects on Inaki's contribution

Despite acknowledging that Williams never quite delivered the goals expected of him at the international level, the GFA made clear that the door had been open for him to stay.

"I admit that his numbers have not been good for the Black Stars, but we would have loved to keep him in the Black Stars," Asante Twum said.

He added that Okraku's endorsement of the retirement announcement was itself a sign that the matter had been handled properly.

"Knowing who Kurt Okraku is, if he was not convinced, there was no way he would have allowed Inaki Williams to announce his retirement. He has decided to retire from the national team, and we must accept it."

Williams' departure arrives at a significant moment for Ghanaian football.

The Black Stars missed out on the 2025 AFCON in Morocco and are now focused on qualifying for the 2027 edition.

Ghana kick off their qualifying campaign on September 24 with an away fixture against Ivory Coast at the Stade de la Paix in Bouaké, before returning home to face The Gambia at the Accra Sports Stadium three days later.

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Source: YEN.com.gh