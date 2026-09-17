Canada has unveiled an important update for young foreigners hoping to live, work and travel in the country

The latest rules contain a key age requirement that applicants need to know before making plans.

The list of eligible countries also contains an important detail for many aspiring travellers

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Canada has outlined the age requirements for young people from participating countries who want to live, work and travel in the country under its International Experience Canada (IEC) scheme.

The programme provides eligible foreign nationals with an opportunity to gain international work experience while travelling and experiencing Canadian culture.

Canada lists age requirement for citizens of 36 countries to qualify for work and travel scheme. Photo credit: izusek/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

However, the maximum age allowed varies depending on the applicant's nationality, with some participants eligible up to age 35 and others subject to a lower age limit of 30.

How Canada's IEC scheme works

The International Experience Canada scheme is administered by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) and is designed to give young people from participating countries the opportunity to obtain temporary work permits.

The initiative allows successful applicants to work in Canada for a specified period while gaining international employment experience.

It can also help participants improve their English or French language skills, earn money to support their stay and explore different parts of Canada.

36 countries and territories are eligible

Canada's IEC scheme is currently available to citizens of 36 participating countries and territories across Europe, the Americas and the Asia-Pacific region.

The eligible countries and territories include:

Europe and the Americas

Andorra

Austria

Belgium

Chile

Costa Rica

Croatia

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Iceland

Ireland

Italy

Latvia

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Netherlands

Norway

Poland

Portugal

San Marino

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

United Kingdom

Asia-Pacific

Australia

Hong Kong

Japan

New Zealand

Republic of Korea (South Korea)

Taiwan

Age requirement varies by nationality

Under the IEC scheme, eligible participants are generally young adults aged between 18 and 35.

However, the maximum age varies depending on the applicant's country or territory of citizenship. Citizens of some participating countries face a lower maximum age of 30.

This means applicants must check the specific eligibility rules that apply to their nationality before applying.

African countries not on current list

The current IEC eligibility list does not include any African countries.

As a result, citizens of countries such as Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa cannot participate in the scheme under the current list of participating countries and territories.

Other requirements for travelling to Canada

The IEC scheme has its own eligibility requirements, but people seeking to enter Canada through other work permit routes must meet the requirements applicable to their particular immigration pathway.

Canadian immigration authorities may require applicants to provide documents demonstrating that they meet the relevant conditions, including proof of sufficient funds and other supporting documentation.

Applicants may also need to demonstrate that they intend to leave Canada when their authorised period of stay ends, depending on the immigration route being used.

The financial requirements can also vary according to factors such as the applicant's circumstances, family size and the specific immigration programme.

Anyone considering travelling to Canada should therefore check the requirements for their particular visa or work permit category before submitting an application.

Canada names foreigners barred from permanent residence

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Canadian government had confirmed that a specific category of foreign nationals was completely barred from family-based permanent residency sponsorship.

Canadian citizens and permanent residents could sponsor certain relatives, but strict conditions applied under the 'Other Relative' pathway.

Immigration authorities had outlined the factors that could trigger inadmissibility, blocking any sponsorship application regardless of family ties.

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Source: YEN.com.gh