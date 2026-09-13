Germany confirmed that citizens of eight countries, including the US, UK, and Australia, can enter the country and apply for the Opportunity Card without securing a visa beforehand

The German Embassy in London published guidance outlining two key steps eligible travellers must complete after arriving in Germany

Citizens from all other nationalities must apply for the Chancenkarte through a German embassy or consulate before travelling

Germany has opened a streamlined route for citizens of eight countries to apply for its Opportunity Card, known as the Chancenkarte, after arriving in the country rather than before departure.

Germany shares the names of countries that qualify for the Opportunity Card. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The German Embassy in London published official guidance confirming that qualifying nationals may go directly to their local immigration office in Germany to obtain a residence permit upon arrival, skipping the standard pre-travel visa process entirely.

Countries eligible for visa-free opportunity card entry

The eight nationalities covered by this arrangement are citizens of Australia, Canada, Israel, Japan, New Zealand, the Republic of Korea, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America.

Once in Germany, eligible travellers must follow two steps within specific timeframes. First, within two weeks of moving into their accommodation, they must register their address, known as Anmeldung, with the relevant local authority, the Meldebehörde.

Second, they have up to 90 days from their arrival date to submit a residence permit application to the local immigration office.

The embassy's guidance urges travellers not to leave this process until the last moment. It reads:

"We strongly recommend contacting the local immigration office as soon as possible after your arrival in Germany in order to secure a timely appointment."

The caution is a practical one. Appointment slots at immigration offices in Germany's larger cities tend to fill up rapidly, and delays in booking one could complicate a traveller's legal standing in the country.

What the opportunity card offers

The Chancenkarte is a points-based scheme Germany introduced to draw skilled workers from outside the European Union.

It allows holders to live in Germany for up to one year while searching for employment, providing a route into the German labour market that does not require a job offer before entry.

For citizens outside the eight listed countries, the process follows the standard route. All other nationalities must apply for a Chancenkarte visa through a German embassy or consulate in their home country before travelling.

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Source: YEN.com.gh