UK Lists 10 Conditions to Bring an Elderly Parent or Grandparent to Britain
- The UK government published strict rules under the Adult Dependent Relative route that applicants and sponsors must satisfy
- Sponsors must prove they can provide housing, financial support and personal care without drawing on public funds
- Elderly relatives are granted settlement upon arrival if their sponsor is a British citizen or is already settled in the UK
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The UK government has set out 10 conditions that must be satisfied before a British citizen or settled resident can bring an elderly parent or grandparent to live in the country under the Adult Dependent Relative route.
The rules, which remain active in 2026, place obligations on both the person applying from abroad and the UK-based family member sponsoring them.
Who Can Apply and What They Must Prove
- The applicant must be aged 18 or over and must be a parent, grandparent, son, daughter, brother or sister of someone already living in the UK.
- They must also require long-term personal care for everyday tasks because of age, illness or disability, and must show that such care is either unavailable in their home country or unaffordable, even with financial support from the UK sponsor.
- Before travelling, the applicant must obtain entry clearance. No exceptions exist for those who arrive without prior approval. Where tuberculosis screening rules apply to the applicant's country of residence, a valid medical certificate confirming the absence of active pulmonary tuberculosis is also required.
What the UK-Based Sponsor Must Demonstrate
- The sponsor must be a British citizen, settled in the UK, hold protection status, or be a qualifying EEA national with leave granted under Appendix EU.
- Beyond immigration status, the sponsor must show they can provide adequate housing, financial support and personal care for the applicant without accessing public funds.
- Financial evidence covering the six months immediately before the application date is required, with separate rules applying to self-employed sponsors, those who earn non-employment income, or are on maternity, paternity, adoption or sick leave.
- The sponsor must also sign a formal maintenance undertaking. Where the applicant is granted settlement, this undertaking covers five years from the date of arrival. If the applicant receives temporary permission instead, the undertaking lasts for the full duration of that permission. Should the applicant access public funds during the covered period, the UK government may recover those costs from the sponsor.
What Happens After the Relative Arrives
- Where the sponsor is a British citizen or is already settled in the UK, the elderly relative receives settlement on arrival. In all other cases, the relative is granted temporary permission that expires on the same date as the sponsor's own leave, after which they may apply for settlement or further permission in line with their sponsor's status.
- If a parent or grandparent is applying alongside their partner, only one of the couple needs to meet the long-term care requirement, provided both submit their applications at the same time.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of the Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 15 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA). He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh