Carlos Queiroz has made three changes to Ghana's starting lineup for the AFCON 2027 qualifier against Gambia at the Accra Sports Stadium

Benjamin Asare starts in goal while Jonas Adjetey comes into central defence, replacing the injured Alexander Djiku

Ghana enters the match looking to bounce back after a 2-0 defeat to Côte d'Ivoire in their previous qualifier

Carlos Queiroz has named his starting lineup for Ghana's 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture against Gambia at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday, September 29, with three changes from their previous outing.

Carlos Queiroz makes three changes to Ghana's starting lineup against Gambia in the AFCON 2027 qualifier on September 29, 2026. Photo by Nicolò Campo.

Source: Getty Images

Confirmed Black Stars lineup

Benjamin Asare gets the nod between the posts in place of Lawrence Ati-Zigi, while Jonas Adjetey comes into central defence to partner Jerome Opoku, filling the void left by the injured Alexander Djiku.

Felix Afena-Gyan also earns a place in the first XI, coming in for Christopher Bonsu-Baah to line up alongside Brandon Thomas-Asante in attack.

The Portuguese head coach has ditched the more conservative 4-2-3-1 for a front-foot 4-4-2 formation for the contest.

Gideon Mensah and Kojo Oppong Peprah occupy the full-back positions, with the central defensive pairing of Adjetey and Opoku behind them.

In midfield, Kwasi Sibo and Caleb Yirenkyi are tasked with covering the central areas, while Fatawu Issahaku and Ernest Nuamah are expected to carry attacking intent from wide positions. Thomas-Asante and Afena-Gyan will lead the line.

Below is Ghana's confirmed starting XI vs Gambia:

Benjamin Asare; Kojo Oppong Peprah, Jonas Adjetey, Jerome Opoku, Gideon Mensah; Fatawu Issahaku, Kwasi Sibo, Caleb Yirenkyi, Ernest Nuamah; Brandon Thomas-Asante, Felix Afena-Gyan.

Black Stars seek home reaction

The match carries added significance for Ghana following a 2-0 loss to Côte d'Ivoire in their most recent qualifier, a result that piled pressure on Queiroz and his squad.

Playing in front of their home supporters, the Black Stars will be targeting a performance that strengthens their position in the qualification race.

Gambia arrive in Accra with confidence after defeating Somalia 2-1 in their previous fixture, setting the stage for a competitive encounter at the Accra Sports Stadium.

How to watch Ghana vs Gambia clash

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported how Ghanaians can watch the Black Stars’ crucial AFCON 2027 qualifier against Gambia.

Fans can watch the match live on several free-to-air channels, including GTV.

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Source: YEN.com.gh