UK Lists 9 West African Countries Whose Citizens Need Airport Transit Visa

The United Kingdom published official guidance naming nine West African nations whose citizens require a visa to transit through British airports

Citizens from countries including Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal and Côte d'Ivoire are affected by the UK's airport transit visa requirement

The nine countries represent a significant share of West Africa's population, with Nigeria alone accounting for over 200 million people

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The United Kingdom has released an official document listing nine West African countries whose citizens must obtain an airport transit visa before passing through any British airport.

The UK mentions the West African countries whose citizens must get an airport transit visa. Photo source: @andyburnham

Source: Getty Images

The guidance, directed at international carriers, clarifies which nationalities are required to hold a valid UK visa even when they are not entering the country but simply connecting through a British airport.

West African countries on UK Transit Visa list

The nine West African nations named in the document are;

Gambia Ghana Guinea Guinea-Bissau Ivory Coast (Côte d'Ivoire) Liberia Nigeria Senegal Sierra Leone

Citizens holding passports from any of these countries cannot transit through a UK airport without a visa, regardless of their final destination.

The requirement applies at every British airport, meaning travellers who may have previously passed through without documentation will need to make arrangements before flying.

Scale of the impact across West Africa

The countries listed collectively represent a substantial portion of West Africa's population. Nigeria, the continent's most populous nation, is home to over 200 million people. Ghana, Côte d'Ivoire, and Senegal are among the region's most well-travelled nations, with significant diaspora communities and frequent movement between Africa, Europe, and the Americas.

The transit visa rule means that even passengers with confirmed onward tickets to another destination outside the UK must secure documentation in advance. Carriers transporting passengers who do not meet the requirement could face penalties under British immigration rules.

The publication of this guidance serves as an important reminder for West African travellers planning routes through London Heathrow, Gatwick, Manchester, or any other UK hub, to check their visa status well ahead of departure.

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Source: YEN.com.gh