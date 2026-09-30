The UK government published a list of 45 countries and territories whose nationals require a visa to transit landside through British ports of entry

Landside transit applies when a passenger must pass through UK border control to change terminals, collect baggage, or stay overnight

Several African and Asian nations feature on the list, meaning travellers from those countries must secure the correct visa before departing for the UK

The UK has outlined a list of 45 countries and territories whose citizens may need a visa when transiting through the country under landside transit arrangements.

The guidance applies to travellers whose journeys require them to pass through UK border control before continuing to their final destinations.

UK names 45 countries whose citizens need visa even for landside transit. Photo credit: WPA Pool & Thomas Barwick/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Landside transit differs from airside transit, where passengers remain within the international transit area and do not pass through border control.

UK lists 45 countries subject to landside transit visa rules

According to the UK government guidance, the countries and territories covered by the requirement include:

Armenia

Azerbaijan

Benin

Bhutan

Bolivia

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Burkina Faso

Cambodia

Cape Verde

Central African Republic

Chad

Comoros

Cuba

Djibouti

Dominican Republic

Ecuador

Equatorial Guinea

Fiji

Gabon

Haiti

Indonesia

Kazakhstan

Democratic People's Republic of Korea

Kyrgyzstan

Laos

Madagascar

Mali

Mauritania

Montenegro

Morocco

Mozambique

Niger

Philippines

São Tomé and Príncipe

Suriname

Taiwan

Tajikistan

Thailand

Togo

Tunisia

Turkmenistan

Ukraine

Uzbekistan

Venezuela (biometric)

Zambia

What the UK transit visa rule means

The requirement is relevant to passengers whose travel arrangements involve passing through UK border control.

This can happen in situations where a traveller needs to change terminals, collect baggage or stay overnight before continuing their journey.

Travellers from the listed countries should therefore check whether their specific itinerary requires a UK transit visa before starting their journey.

Transport providers are also required to check that passengers have the necessary immigration clearance before allowing them to travel.

A passenger who arrives at an airport without the required visa or other immigration permission could be refused boarding or prevented from continuing their journey.

The requirement can apply regardless of the traveller's final destination. For example, a Zambian national travelling to another country through London may need a UK transit visa if the journey requires them to pass through UK border control.

UK lists foreigners allowed longer stays

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK Home Office had clarified which foreign nationals could apply to remain in the country beyond the standard six-month visitor limit.

Eligible categories included patients undergoing medical treatment, academic researchers, and doctors or dentists on clinical attachments.

Applicants were required to pay a £1,172 extension fee and prove that they could support themselves without accessing public funds.

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Source: YEN.com.gh