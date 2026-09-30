Full List: UK Names 45 Countries Whose Citizens Need Visa Even For Landside Transit
- The UK government published a list of 45 countries and territories whose nationals require a visa to transit landside through British ports of entry
- Landside transit applies when a passenger must pass through UK border control to change terminals, collect baggage, or stay overnight
- Several African and Asian nations feature on the list, meaning travellers from those countries must secure the correct visa before departing for the UK
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The UK has outlined a list of 45 countries and territories whose citizens may need a visa when transiting through the country under landside transit arrangements.
The guidance applies to travellers whose journeys require them to pass through UK border control before continuing to their final destinations.
Landside transit differs from airside transit, where passengers remain within the international transit area and do not pass through border control.
UK lists 45 countries subject to landside transit visa rules
According to the UK government guidance, the countries and territories covered by the requirement include:
- Armenia
- Azerbaijan
- Benin
- Bhutan
- Bolivia
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Burkina Faso
- Cambodia
- Cape Verde
- Central African Republic
- Chad
- Comoros
- Cuba
- Djibouti
- Dominican Republic
- Ecuador
- Equatorial Guinea
- Fiji
- Gabon
- Haiti
- Indonesia
- Kazakhstan
- Democratic People's Republic of Korea
- Kyrgyzstan
- Laos
- Madagascar
- Mali
- Mauritania
- Montenegro
- Morocco
- Mozambique
- Niger
- Philippines
- São Tomé and Príncipe
- Suriname
- Taiwan
- Tajikistan
- Thailand
- Togo
- Tunisia
- Turkmenistan
- Ukraine
- Uzbekistan
- Venezuela (biometric)
- Zambia
What the UK transit visa rule means
The requirement is relevant to passengers whose travel arrangements involve passing through UK border control.
This can happen in situations where a traveller needs to change terminals, collect baggage or stay overnight before continuing their journey.
Travellers from the listed countries should therefore check whether their specific itinerary requires a UK transit visa before starting their journey.
Transport providers are also required to check that passengers have the necessary immigration clearance before allowing them to travel.
A passenger who arrives at an airport without the required visa or other immigration permission could be refused boarding or prevented from continuing their journey.
The requirement can apply regardless of the traveller's final destination. For example, a Zambian national travelling to another country through London may need a UK transit visa if the journey requires them to pass through UK border control.
UK lists foreigners allowed longer stays
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK Home Office had clarified which foreign nationals could apply to remain in the country beyond the standard six-month visitor limit.
Eligible categories included patients undergoing medical treatment, academic researchers, and doctors or dentists on clinical attachments.
Applicants were required to pay a £1,172 extension fee and prove that they could support themselves without accessing public funds.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.