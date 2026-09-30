UK Names 4 Categories Eligible To Sponsor Adult Dependent Relatives to Britain

The UK government published its immigration rules on who qualifies to sponsor an adult dependent relative to Britain

Sponsors must be British citizens, settled in the UK, hold protection status, or be a specified EEA national with permission under Appendix EU

The applicant must need long-term personal care for everyday tasks due to age, illness or disability, and that care must be unavailable or unaffordable at home

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The UK government has set out the full requirements for bringing an adult dependent relative to Britain, publishing the conditions under its Immigration Rules Appendix Adult Dependent Relative.

The rules cover three areas: who is eligible to act as a sponsor, who may apply as an adult dependent relative, and what conditions must be satisfied before a person can travel to the UK.

UK immigration rules explain who can sponsor an adult dependent relative, care requirements, entry clearance and the status granted to relatives in Britain. Photo credit: Anthony Devlin/Getty Images

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Who can sponsor an adult dependent relative

Four categories of people are eligible to act as a sponsor under the rules. These are British citizens, persons settled in the UK, persons who hold protection status in the UK, and specified EEA nationals who have permission under Appendix EU.

In every case, the sponsor must demonstrate they are capable of housing, supporting, and caring for the applicant without recourse to public funds.

Conditions for applicants

To qualify, an applicant must be at least 18 years old and must require long-term personal care to perform everyday tasks as a result of age, illness, or disability. Critically, that level of care must be either unavailable or unaffordable in the country where the applicant currently lives.

All applicants are required to obtain entry clearance before travelling. There is no provision for a person to arrive in the UK and apply from within the country under this route.

The rules also include a specific provision for couples. The partner of an adult dependent relative may apply under the same route, but only where they are the partner of the sponsor's parent or grandparent and are applying at the same time.

Where both parents or both grandparents of a sponsor are applying together, only one of the two is required to show a need for long-term personal care.

The immigration status granted upon arrival depends directly on the sponsor's own status. An adult dependent relative sponsored by a British citizen or someone settled in the UK receives settlement immediately. Where the sponsor holds only temporary permission, the relative receives temporary permission matching the sponsor's expiry date, after which they may apply for settlement or extended leave in line with the sponsor's own immigration pathway.

The government also noted that adult dependent relatives of British National (Overseas) status holders are covered under a separate route, namely Appendix Hong Kong British National (Overseas), which falls outside the scope of these rules.

UK lists 3 categories allowing foreigners to bring families

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK has announced categories of foreign nationals who may be able to bring family members to the country under special arrangements for international organisations.

This applies to certain employees, officials and representatives of recognised international organisations, subject to the terms of the organisation’s agreement with the UK government.

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Source: YEN.com.gh