A Ghanaian father based in Corby, Northamptonshire, filed a judicial review against the UK Home Office over repeated refusals of his sons' visa applications

The two boys, aged 11 and 12, have been living with relatives in Ghana for over a year after their mother died of liver failure in 2019

The Home Office first questioned the boys' birth certificates, then demanded further proof of their relationship to their deceased mother

Two Ghanaian brothers, aged 11 and 12, have spent over a year living with relatives in Ghana without either parent, after the UK Home Office blocked repeated attempts by their father to bring them to Northamptonshire.

A Ghanaian father in the UK pursues a judicial review after the Home Office repeatedly rejects applications for his two sons to join him. Photo credit: AFP/Getty

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The boys' father, a cleaning manager living in Corby, has launched a judicial review against the Home Office, claiming civil servants made a series of "irrational" decisions that left his children without parental care.

The family's ordeal began with loss. The boys' mother died of liver failure in 2019, while the couple were raising their sons together in Ghana.

The father later remarried a Ghanaian care worker, and in December 2023, the couple moved to the UK on a skilled worker visa and a dependant visa, planning to bring the boys over soon after.

The children remained in Ghana with relatives and enrolled in a boarding school in the Ashanti region.

Home Office Raises Shifting Grounds for Refusal

The department's first objection was that the birth certificates submitted alongside the visa applications were fraudulent.

After Ghanaian authorities intervened and helped clear that allegation, the Home Office moved the goalposts again, this time arguing that the family had not provided sufficient evidence linking the boys to their deceased mother.

According to the Guardian, the father said the changing reasons for refusal had placed his grieving sons in an increasingly difficult position.

"At first the Home Office tried to say that the children didn't belong to me and now they're trying to say that the children never belonged to their deceased mother," he said. "I know the Home Office are trying to crack down on immigration but they're taking it out on children. They are vulnerable, they're grieving their mother, and they are currently facing life without their father, too."

Father argues evidence met required standard

The father acknowledged that scrutiny of visa applications is both necessary and expected, but maintained that the threshold applied in his case exceeded what was reasonable.

"No one is saying that [civil servants] shouldn't be doing their job but look at what I am faced with. If someone meets all the requirements and provides the evidence, there should be no reason to reject the application," he said.

The judicial review challenges the lawfulness of the decisions taken so far and will seek to compel the department to reconsider the boys' applications. As the case proceeds, the two children remain in Ghana, separated from their only surviving parent.

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Source: YEN.com.gh