The Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana held its 15th Quadrennial National Delegates' Congress at Gomoa Fetteh in the Central Region

The congress proceeded despite a High Court injunction granted on November 19, 2026, restraining CLOGSAG from holding the event

CLOGSAG's Public Relations Officer stated the Association had not received any court order before proceeding with the congress

The Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG) has named Phillip Gariba as its substantive Executive Secretary and elected Samuel Nana Antwi as National President, each for a four-year term.

Dr Isaac Bampoe-Addo is the late executive secretary of CLOGSAG. Credit: TUC

Source: Facebook

Both appointments emerged from the Association's 15th Quadrennial National Delegates' Congress, convened at the Pentecost Convention Centre at Gomoa Fetteh in the Central Region.

The gathering took place against the backdrop of a prolonged internal dispute that deepened following the death of former Executive Secretary Dr Isaac Bampoe-Addo.

His passing triggered disagreements over the legitimate chain of authority within the Association, particularly surrounding the installation of an Acting President.

Those tensions spilled into the courts when the High Court at Sowutuom granted an interim injunction on 19 November 2026, restraining CLOGSAG from proceeding with the congress. The legal challenge was brought by Benjamin Arkaah Otoo, who contests his removal as Acting President and the subsequent appointment of Samuel Nana Antwi to that position.

CLOGSAG defends decision to proceed

Despite the court order, the congress went ahead. CLOGSAG's Public Relations Officer, Edmund Aquaye, told Citi News that the Association had not been served with any restraining order prior to the event.

"CLOGSAG has not received any court injunction. The congress has taken place, and we have elected new national executives and appointed a new Executive Secretary," Aquaye said.

He also pushed back against claims of internal divisions, maintaining that the National Executive had followed the Association's constitutional framework throughout the process.

"There were no issues; our constitution is clear. The National Executive heeded the dictates of the constitution, and we had to bring the process to its finality," Aquaye added.

The legal dispute surrounding the congress remains unresolved, with the matter before the courts and Benjamin Arkaah Otoo's challenge still pending.

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Source: YEN.com.gh