CLOGSAG Elects Samuel Nana Antwi as President and Appoints Phillip Gariba as Executive Secretary
- The Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana held its 15th Quadrennial National Delegates' Congress at Gomoa Fetteh in the Central Region
- The congress proceeded despite a High Court injunction granted on November 19, 2026, restraining CLOGSAG from holding the event
- CLOGSAG's Public Relations Officer stated the Association had not received any court order before proceeding with the congress
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The Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG) has named Phillip Gariba as its substantive Executive Secretary and elected Samuel Nana Antwi as National President, each for a four-year term.
Both appointments emerged from the Association's 15th Quadrennial National Delegates' Congress, convened at the Pentecost Convention Centre at Gomoa Fetteh in the Central Region.
The gathering took place against the backdrop of a prolonged internal dispute that deepened following the death of former Executive Secretary Dr Isaac Bampoe-Addo.
His passing triggered disagreements over the legitimate chain of authority within the Association, particularly surrounding the installation of an Acting President.
Those tensions spilled into the courts when the High Court at Sowutuom granted an interim injunction on 19 November 2026, restraining CLOGSAG from proceeding with the congress. The legal challenge was brought by Benjamin Arkaah Otoo, who contests his removal as Acting President and the subsequent appointment of Samuel Nana Antwi to that position.
CLOGSAG defends decision to proceed
Despite the court order, the congress went ahead. CLOGSAG's Public Relations Officer, Edmund Aquaye, told Citi News that the Association had not been served with any restraining order prior to the event.
"CLOGSAG has not received any court injunction. The congress has taken place, and we have elected new national executives and appointed a new Executive Secretary," Aquaye said.
He also pushed back against claims of internal divisions, maintaining that the National Executive had followed the Association's constitutional framework throughout the process.
"There were no issues; our constitution is clear. The National Executive heeded the dictates of the constitution, and we had to bring the process to its finality," Aquaye added.
The legal dispute surrounding the congress remains unresolved, with the matter before the courts and Benjamin Arkaah Otoo's challenge still pending.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.