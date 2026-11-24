Minister for Food and Agriculture Eric Opoku named the NPP constituency Chairman for Nadowli-Kaleo as the suspect during a Parliamentary session

The Minister said police confirmed the arrest and recovered some of the birds taken under the government's Nkoko Nkitinkiti programme

Opoku made the disclosure while firing back at the Minority's criticism of the agricultural initiative in Parliament

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The NPP constituency Chairman for Nadowli-Kaleo has been arrested by police for allegedly stealing birds distributed under the government's Nkoko Nkitinkiti programme, Minister for Food and Agriculture Eric Opoku told Parliament on Tuesday, 24 November.

Nkoko Nkitinkiti

Source: Facebook

Opoku confirmed that police had retrieved a number of the stolen birds following the arrest, which was first reported by Tolon TV.

Opoku made the disclosure while responding to sharp criticism from the Minority in Parliament, who have argued that the Nkoko Nkitinkiti agricultural programme has not delivered the results the government promised.

Turning the tables on his critics, the Minister alleged that opposition members were speaking against the initiative in Parliament while some of their own were actively stealing from it.

"We received reports that the NPP constituency Chairman for Nadowli-Kaleo was arrested for stealing Nkoko Nkitinkiti birds. The Police have confirmed the story and have retrieved some of the birds," Opoku stated.

He further pressed the point directly at the Minority benches. "While their leaders are in Parliament condemning the programme, their people back there are stealing the birds," he added.

The Nkoko Nkitinkiti initiative is a government poultry distribution scheme aimed at boosting food production and rural livelihoods. The Minority had raised concerns about its implementation and effectiveness before Opoku's counter-disclosure shifted the focus of the debate.

The Minister did not provide further details about the status of the case or what charges the Nadowli-Kaleo chairman was facing at the time of his parliamentary address.

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Source: YEN.com.gh