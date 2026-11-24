Ghana National Gas Limited Company has an official careers page where Ghanaians interested in employment opportunities in the country's oil and gas sector can explore different professional fields

The company offers career opportunities in engineering, information technology, administration, project management and other specialised areas, depending on its recruitment needs

Interested applicants can visit the company's official website to learn about its employment categories, internship opportunities and how to check for future recruitment announcements

Ghanaians interested in securing employment in the country's oil and gas industry can explore career opportunities at Ghana National Gas Limited Company, popularly known as Ghana Gas.

Ghana Gas jobs in Ghana: Official careers portal and how to apply. Image credit: Energy News Africa

Source: UGC

The state-owned energy company plays an important role in Ghana's energy sector through the processing, transportation and marketing of natural gas and related products.

Ghana Gas operates infrastructure that supports electricity generation, industrial activities and the supply of gas for domestic and commercial use.

The company employs professionals from different educational and technical backgrounds to support its operations.

According to information published on its official careers page, Ghana Gas considers individuals with qualifications in engineering, project management, economics, information technology, administration and other professional fields.

The company also provides internship opportunities for university students interested in gaining practical experience in the energy sector.

However, as of November 24, 2026, its official careers page does not display specific job vacancies or application deadlines.

How to check and apply

Prospective applicants interested in working at Ghana Gas can follow these steps to explore employment opportunities through the company's official website.

Visit the official Ghana Gas website at https://ghanagas.com.gh Navigate to the Careers section or visit https://ghanagas.com.gh/careers Review the professional fields and employment categories outlined by the company Check for any official vacancy announcements or recruitment notices Read the qualifications, responsibilities and experience requirements if a position is advertised Prepare an updated curriculum vitae (CV), academic certificates and any other documents requested in the advertisement Follow the application instructions provided in the official recruitment notice Submit the application through the authorised channel before the stated deadline

Applicants should understand that the company's careers page currently provides general employment information rather than a dedicated online application form for advertised vacancies.

Consequently, jobseekers should confirm the availability of positions and the approved application process before submitting their documents.

Official Ghana Gas careers page: https://ghanagas.com.gh/careers

Job opportunities and internships at Ghana Gas

Ghana Gas identifies several professional areas in which individuals may pursue careers.

These include mechanical, civil, electrical, geological, petrochemical, pipeline, materials and geomatics engineering.

Other fields identified by the company include procurement and logistics, supply chain management, economics, marketing, communication, human resources, information technology, administration, and health and safety.

The company also highlights internship opportunities for outstanding university students seeking practical experience.

According to Ghana Gas, its internship programme allows participants to work on projects, develop professional skills under experienced employees and explore possible employment opportunities after graduation.

However, the availability of internships and permanent positions depends on the company's recruitment requirements.

Jobseekers are encouraged to rely on the company's official website and avoid unverified recruitment advertisements circulating on social media.

They should also be cautious about individuals promising guaranteed employment in exchange for money.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. YEN.com.gh is not affiliated with Ghana Gas and does not conduct recruitment on its behalf. Applicants should verify vacancies and application requirements through the company's official website.

How to apply for BOG jobs

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the Bank of Ghana has an official recruitment portal where qualified Ghanaians can explore employment opportunities and submit applications when vacancies are advertised.

Jobseekers interested in working at the central bank can check available positions, review qualification requirements and follow the application procedures provided.

The Bank of Ghana has warned prospective applicants against paying recruitment fees, stressing that its official careers portal is the authorised application channel.

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Source: YEN.com.gh