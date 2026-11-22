The sister of Javits Frimpong, the 15-year-old Ghanaian boy shot dead in the Bronx, spoke at his burial service on Friday, November 20, 2026

She revealed that their father, a yellow cab driver in New York, named his son after a famous Manhattan landmark on the day of his birth

She also described the sacrifices their father made to bring five of his children from Ghana to the United States for a better future

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The burial service of Javits Frimpong, the 15-year-old Ghanaian boy fatally shot in the Bronx on October 29, 2026, became the setting for a deeply personal tribute from his sister, who shared the remarkable story behind his name.

Speaking at the service on Friday, November 20, 2026, she explained that their father was working as a yellow cab driver in New York when he received a call from Ghana informing him that his son had just been born.

Javits Frimpong’s sister explains the meaning of his unique name. Photo credit: @pix.

Source: Facebook

A New York landmark behind Javits Frimpong's name

At that precise moment, their father was dropping off a passenger at the Javits Convention Center in Manhattan. The timing of the news, arriving as he pulled up to one of the city's most recognisable venues, left a lasting impression on him.

"On the day he was born, my dad was dropping off a passenger at the Javits Convention Center in New York, and he received a phone call from Ghana announcing the birth of my brother Jarvis," she told mourners.

She went on to explain that the joy her father felt in that moment directly shaped the name he chose for his newborn son.

"Overwhelmed with joy, my dad decided to name Javits after the Javits Convention Center, so if you're wondering why his name is so unique and special, that is the story behind my brother's name," she said.

Javits Frimpong's father's sacrifice for his children

Beyond the story of Javits' name, his sister also paid tribute to their father's determination to build a better life for his family. She told mourners that he drove a yellow cab in New York to earn enough money to bring five of his children from Ghana to America.

"He's done this work to be able to bring five of his children from Ghana to America for a better future, including Javits," she said.

Javits Frimpong was shot dead while on his way to school in the Bronx on October 29, 2026. His killing drew widespread grief from his family and members of the Ghanaian community across the United States.

Family buries Javits Frimpong in New York

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the final burial of 15-year-old Ghanaian student Javits Frimpong, who was laid to rest in New York after being shot while walking to school.

The burial footage shows an excavator covering his grave, while his family continues to seek justice as police search for two other suspects.

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Source: YEN.com.gh