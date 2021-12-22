Pete Davidson Spotted Driving Kim Kardashian’s Rolls Royce.

Pete Davidson appears to have gone Christmas shopping a bit early for his rumoured lover Kim Kardashian

The comedian was spotted cruising in the fashionista's posh Rolls-Royce as he made a stop at a jewellery store

It is unclear what he bought, but he did not even get inside as a staff delivered the goodies at the car park

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Comedian Pete Davidson was spotted cruising in rumoured lover Kim Kardashian's car in California, US.

Pete Davidson alighting Kim's ride. Photo: TMZ.

Source: UGC

The two have been hanging out a lot lately, and even without stating that they are dating, fans have already made that conclusion.

According to TMZ, Pete was spotted driving Kim's Rolls-Royce while jewellery shopping, presumably getting something for the fashionista.

The comedian was at XIV Karats, a top-end jewellery store, but did not go inside as he had already made arrangements.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

It is reported that he waited outside and a man delivered a package to him.

Pete was having a smoke as he waited and had a small chat with the delivery man, not worrying about being identified.

Kim and Pete on a breakfast date

Earlier in the day, Kim and Pete were spotted enjoying breakfast at the Beverly Hills Hotel and appear to have stayed around the area till afternoon.

It is unclear what Pete was buying at the jewellery store, but Kim might be getting an early Christmas gift.

Kim and Pete at the movies

On Saturday, December 18, Kim and Pete were seen going out on a movie date on Staten Island in New York.

According to Page Six, Pete skipped out on Saturday Night Live for the date, with the NBC show facing a COVID-19 outbreak.

The two were in the company of Scott Disick and another friend as they arrived at the theatre at around 7 p.m.

However, it is not clear what movie they watched.

According to Daily Mail, Pete was spotted earlier in the day entering a hotel in Manhattan, New York, where Kim is reported to have been staying.

The timing appeared to confirm that he would not attend rehearsals at SNL, which start around 8 pm.

The fashionista's SUV was then spotted leaving the hotel at around 6.20 with the team headed to the movies.

Source: Yen