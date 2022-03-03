GatkenVevo, a determined young man, has earned his undergraduate degree in Political Science from the university

In a Twitter account, he disclosed that he struggled with homelessness and had to put his studies on hold for seven years because of financial constraints

Despite the impediments, he overcame as he finally achieved his goal of attaining higher education

After struggling with homelessness, a young man, GatkenVevo, has finally earned his first degree in Political Science from the university.

Even though his studies were delayed by seven years because of financial constraints, he never gave up on his quest to attain higher education.

On February 26, the determined young man's educational journey ended as he overcame turbulent trials to achieve his goal.

After Struggling with Homelessness, Young Man Graduates with His First Degree; Inspires Many. Photo credit: GatkenVevo

Source: Twitter

In a Twitter post, the young man inspired netizens when he noted that he was determined to make it despite the odds. He persevered.

''Date 26/2/2022. Mark the day number 128 being homeless. And it also marks the day I finished my educational journey after seven years of delay, postponement, and struggle.

''I never lost hope; I knew I could make it, and here I am, a proud graduate of political science. I’m proud of myself,'' he shared on Twitter.

GatkenVevo's post had gathered fewer reactions as of the time of writing this report.

