Father's Love: Heroic Dad Dies After Saving Daughter from House Fire

A middle-aged man has been hailed as a hero after running back to a burning house to save his beloved daughter who was trapped in it

Jeremy Droscha's house exploded on Tuesday and he was thrown out of it but his 4-year-old daughter reminded inside, compelling him to go back and rescue her

Droscha sustained second and third-degree burns on over 60% of his body and he later succumbed to his injuries

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The city of Michigan is mourning the heroic death of a middle-aged man who ran back to his burning house to save his daughter.

Jeremy Droscha, wife Jessica and their children. Photo: Eaton County Fairgrounds.

Source: Facebook

Trapped in the house

Jeremy Droscha's house exploded on Tuesday, and he was thrown out but his 4-year-old daughter remained trapped in the house, which made her dad run back to save her.

FOX 2 reported that the Droscha died from the injuries sustained from his brave and loving move. Droscha suffered second and third-degree burns on over 60% of his body.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

"It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Jeremy Droscha due to injuries sustained in a house fire," Eaton County Fairgrounds posted on its Facebook page.

Big asset to the board

"Jeremy was a big asset to our board, but more importantly a great friend to all of us," he added.

The father of two was a recent vice president of the board.

Droscha's family has also mourned him and has since set up a GoFundMe to raise money for expenses as they lost everything in the fire.

Pray for the family

So far, the family has raised over GHc541, 000 ($77,000).

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share Jeremy went home to be with His Heavenly Father just after midnight last night. Please continue to pray for the whole family, and thank you for all the love and support you all have already shown," wrote the GoFundMe organizer, Cheryl Pletz, Jeremy's mother-in-law.

Michigan State Police ruled the explosion an accident.

Man Hits Snake With Stick to Rescue Deer in Viral Video

YEN.com.gh previously reported that a video of a man helping save a deer has left peeps online users divided on whether it was the right thing to do or not.

The video, shared by Russ Sydenham on Facebook, shows a large snake constricting a deer in the middle of the road.

A branch hitting the conjoined animals can be seen in the clip, to which the snake snaps and slithers away, letting go of the small buck. It proceeds to run away before the video ends.

Source: YEN.com.gh