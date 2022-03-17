Kim Kardashian was recently declared single as her divorce to Rapper Ye was approved

The reality TV star beamed with happiness as she described her relationship with Pete, saying she'd love it to last forever

The mom of four recently went Instagram official with Pete as she posted cute pictures on her Instagram page

Kim Kardashian revealed during an interview with Ellen DeGeneres that her boyfriend Pete Davidson has several tattoos of her.

The Skims founder clarified and explained the rumours around Pete's tattoos of her and their differences.

"Yes he has a few cute tattoos that he got, but the Kim one is not a tattoo it's actually a branding because he wanted to do something different."

Kim also added that she likes one tattoo, in particular, the one on his shoulder and its context.

"It says 'my girl's a lawyer," she said.

Ellen mentioned the change in Kim, a whole different side to her a shift from her previous relationship, she added:

"I think in life I encourage my friends and the people that I love to be happy and I think I went for it, you know what I'm in my forty's but just like go for it find your happiness."

Kim in the interview stated that she was now official with Pete as in today's era to be in a relationship with someone it has to be visible.

"I guess its not official until you post."

Ellen went ahead to ask the reality star if posting cute pictures of her relationship was something she needed to do to make it 'official'

"No, I have the cutest pictures of us that I want to post but then I'm like don't be so desperate, don't be posting too much," she said.

Kim also added that it had been a while since she was in the dating pool and that was way before Instagram existed.

"I haven't dated since before Instagram existed so I don't know what the rules are."

Kim Kardashian, family in trouble for giving advice

YEN.com.gh had previously reported that The Skims founder, her sisters Kourtney and Khloe and their mother Kris Jenner were all in the now-viral video having a moment together.

While hyping their show The Kardashians expected to launch soon, Kim explained that women in business should get up and get to work.

She further advised people that they should avoid toxic work environments and instead opt for workplaces where everyone loves what they are doing.

"I have the best advice for women in business. Get up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days," she said.

Khloe also shared her thoughts in the video shared by The Shaderoom on Instagram. She said people must work extra hard if they want something long term.

"If you are the smartest person in that room, you gotta go to another room," she added.

People weren't all too pleased with the unsolicited advice as actress Jameel Jamil called out the famous family.

She wrote,

"I think if you grew up in Beverly Hills with super successful parents in what was simply a smaller mansion nobody needs to hear your thoughts on success or work ethic. This same 24 hours in the day things is a nightmare. 99.9% of the world grew up with a very different 24 hours."

