Television personality, Shannon Clermont, has mesmerised social media users with an exhilarating fashion moment on Monday, March 21

She posed with her twin sister sporting matching ensembles with slits as they beamed for the camera

Some of her fans have expressed admiration for their fashion qualities and beauty in the comment section

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Clermont twins, Shannon and Shannade, have shown off their unblemished beauty and fashion qualities in an exhilarating photo to mark their birthday.

The American models, fashion designers, and television personalities sported matching ensembles with slits to mark the occasion.

Shannon posted the fashion moment on Twitter that grabbed the attention of social media users. Their outfit is nothing short of breathtaking.

Photos of Shannon and Shannade. Source: Shannon

Source: Twitter

The pair turned a new age on March 21, and Shannon shared the candid snap on her Twitter feed, exciting the internet community.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Captioning the attention-grabbing photo, she wrote:

''Happy birthday to us.''

The snap has delighted netizens as scores of people took to the comment section to express admiration.

At the time of writing this post, Shannon's post had garnered 1,976 retweets, 386 quote tweets, 27,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

@HannahC95298086 observed:

''Love the matching outfits, girls! Happy Birthday!''

@bhaddie_tingzz commented:

''Updated happy birthday my queens.''

@chkyaboyhuggies said:

''Happy birthday sisters.''

@_QuashaH commented:

''Happy birthday babies.''

@princessh0ttie commented:

''happy birthday to the prettiest girls ever wow.''

'Oyibo' Lady Sheds Tears As She Receives Surprise Birthday Gift

YEN.com.gh previously reported that a Ghana-based German white lady with the Instagram account Xtraaestheticklinik has been moved to tears in a clip after she got a lovely birthday surprise from a loved one.

The short clip online, seen by YEN.com.gh, begins with a young man approaching the white woman with a cake decorated to mark the special day.

After seeing the surprise gift, she was overcome with emotions and broke down in tears. She subsequently expressed gratitude as she went on to hug one of the people behind the surprise.

The adorable clip has got peeps in their feelings as many reacted and commented under the Instagram post.

Jackie Appiah Gets Big Surprise on Set from Amazing Movie Crew

YEN.com.gh previously reported that actress Jackie Appiah got surprised by the entire cast and crew of The Hearts Fragrance, a movie in which she plays a round character.

The team sprang a Valentine's Day surprise on the actress during the final bit of their production in Nigeria.

In an Instagram video uploaded by Jackie Appiah, she is seen surrounded by members of the production team as she sat utterly stunned by the overwhelming show of love.

Source: YEN.com.gh