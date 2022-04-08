Ketanji Brown-Jackson is making US history by becoming the first Black woman to join the Supreme Court

Democrat Brown-Jackson received overwhelming support and received a total of 53 yes votes against 47 no, as well as votes from Republican senators

The 51-year-old Justice has received praise on social media from the likes of Barack and Michelle Obama

WASHINGTON DC - The United States of America's Supreme Court has made history by appointing 51-year-old Democrat, Ketanji Brown-Jackson, as a justice of the court, making her the first black woman in US history to occupy the position.

Brown-Jackson was appointed by the US senate after going through a gruelling interview process broadcast live on television. She received an overall majority vote of 53 votes, while 47 senators voted against her.

Democrat Ketanji Brown-Jackson is the first black woman to join the Supreme Court of the United States of America. Image: Kevin Lamarque-Pool

According to SABC News, Jackson also received votes from three Republican senators. Brown-Jackson was considered for the position since Justice Stephen Breyer will be stepping down in a few months for retirement.

The historic vote was presided over by US Vice-President Kamala Harris, who is also another historic figure in US history when she became the first woman with black and Asian heritage to occupy the second-highest position in the country, reports IOL.

The White House issued a statement saying that Brown-Jackson will be an exceptional justice and even supported her nomination.

Netizens show support to Justice Ketanji Brown-Jackson

Brown-Jackson has received praise following her appointment as a Justice of the Supreme Court. Prominent figures such as former first lady Michelle Obama and former U.S President Barack Obama took to social media to congratulate her.

Here are some comments below:

@CoryBooker said:

"Let us rejoice! Ketanji Brown-Jackson will be America’s next Supreme Court Justice."

@ginger_bratt said:

"Shame on the 47 people who did not vote in favour of this outstanding woman! Congratulations, Madam Justice!"

@BennyJWood1 said:

"Perhaps I’m biased but I can’t see on what grounds the 47 voted nay. She’s supremely professional and level-headed with all the experience one would expect to find in a Supreme Court judge."

@Invoke5th said:

"What a historic moment. The wheels of Justice and Truth turn slowly, but they are turning. If she wasn’t intelligent, just and compassionate… they would not be so afraid of her."

@DanJohnsoninc said:

"All but three Republicans opposed a woman who has more trial court experience than any sitting justice, has served all 3 levels of the federal judiciary and will bring more years of experience as a judge than four of the sitting justices combined. Congrats to her and to the USA."

@AxelJimenezSr said:

"This is great news for our little girls growing up in a country with so much racism and discrimination."

