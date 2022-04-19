A lucky woman has won a whopping GH₵363,088 ($50k) in lottery after her husband gifted her GH₵36 ($5) lottery ticket just to cheer her up

The woman identified as Robyn Mejia received the gift from her husband in Maryland, USA but later discovered she won the top prize

Mejia said the money will now help them to pay for a new house which they have been saving and planning for months

A lucky wife received a gift of a lottery ticket from her husband and ended up winning the top prize.

Robyn Mejia, 39, got the ticket gift from her hubby when she was feeling down and it was meant to help cheer her up.

Robyn displays her huge prize. Photo credit: Maryland Lottery.

It won the top prize

Mejia, who is a teacher in Maryland, USA was shocked when it was discovered that the ticket won a whopping GH₵363,088 ($50k).

The ticket was bought at just GH₵36 ($5), but has made the lady and her family to hug headlines for their luck.

Reacting, the woman said in a report by Fox29:

"We have been saving money for a down payment on a house, thinking we would be ready by the end of the year. But now, we don’t have to wait!"

At first, they couldn't believe it so they scanned it more than once to be sure. She said in a story by CNN, quoting Maryland Lottery:

"My husband took the ticket to the store to scan it, just to be sure it was real. We also asked my brother-in-law to come over and scan it on the Maryland Lottery app."

