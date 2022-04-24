The quadruplets were born just 11 days apart after their moms suffered several depressing miscarriages

Beautiful photos of two sets of quadruplets delivered just 11 days apart after their moms suffered the heartbreak of several miscarriages have emerged online.

Kylie Szafranksi, 30, and Virginia Johnson, 39, from Phoenix, Arizona, USA, became friends online after realising the ultra-rare similarities between their two families in 2017.

Virginia and her 49-year-old husband Victor welcomed three girls and one boy; Ava, Olivia, Madelyn, and Victor Jr.

Her friend Kylie and her husband Phil, 41, had the exact opposite as they welcomed three boys and one girl - Damon, Gideon, Theo, and Emery.

According to Pregnant Life, Kylie is also mom to River, seven, who's close friends with Virginia’s eldest daughter, Zoey, also seven.

The adorable quadruplets, now four, have grown up side-by-side and have celebrated some of their biggest milestones together.

The proud parents shared adorable Christmas images of the kids to show how much their quads, along with the older girls, have grown.

See the photos below:

Source: YEN.com.gh