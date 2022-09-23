YEN.com.gh comes through with five entertainment stories and incidents that went viral during the week

Mimi, a Ghanaian plus-size dancer, went viral on social media after impressing netizens with her dance moves

A Happy DJ Switch showed off her dancing abilities on her way to class in her new school abroad

Afia Schwarzenegger sparked controversy on social media after claiming she was returning her adopted daughter

The week had been marked with several stories which sparked all sorts of emotions from netizens. From being impressed by the dance moves of plus-size dancer Mimi and young talent DJ Switch to being concerned about Afia Schwarzenegger's daughter, YEN.com.gh presents the top five trending stories.

Agya Koo Surprises Wayoosi, DJ Switch Dances in Uniform, Serwaa Amihere tight dress Photo Source: @zionfelix @parentsofdjswitch @switchfocus

1. Fire Dancer: Plus-Size Lady Shows off Hot Dance Moves on Stage, Leaves Guests Screaming in Video

Ghanaian plus-size lady Mimi has gone viral after a video of her impressive dance steps hit the internet. Mimi was rocking the DiAsa Xtra stage at the Kasoa Galilea Market in the Central Region of Ghana when she showed off her dancing abilities.

Mimi's confidence in her plus-size figure shone through as she moved to Ahomka Womu, a song by Ghanaian hiplife music group VVIP, formerly VIP (Vision In Progress).

2. DJ Switch Dances Joyously In School Uniform As She Heads For Class In New School Abroad

Young and talented disc jockey DJ Switch has once again shown off her dancing skills, but not during a DJ set. Instead, on her way to class in her new school, Chaminade College Preparatory, DJ Switch excitedly displayed her dancing abilities.

She looked dapper in her school uniform with her backpack strapped to her bag as she joyfully danced to school.

3. Afia Schwarzenegger: Actress Returns Her Adopted Daughter Nhyira To Orphanage Home

Ghanaian actress Afia Schwarzenegger caused a stir on social media after she revealed, in a video, that she was returning her adopted daughter, Nhyira. Afia cited her feud with social media personality Maa Linda as the reason for her decision.

Netizens were sad at the thought of the little girl's fate and blamed Afia Schwarzenegger for living a reckless life. However, others believed there was more to the story than she had explained.

4. Serwaa Amihere Snatches Waist In Lovely Corset Dress, Struggles To Breath As She Prepares To Go On TV (Video)

Popular Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere was the subject of laughter after a video of her struggling in her dress emerged on social media. Serwaa was with her television crew, preparing for her show.

In the video shared by @switchfocus, Serwaa looked so uncomfortable as she gasped for breath. She eventually screamed, "yie I can't breathe," before dramatically collapsing on the couch.

Agya Koo Surprises Wayoosi On Set With A Beautiful Cake On His Birthday; Video Pleases Many

Kumawood actor Wayoosi received a beautiful 47th birthday surprise while on set. His wife Maabena and fellow Kumawood actor Agya Koo presented him with a giant birthday cake. Adding to the surprise element, the cake was stacked with hundreds of dollars.

Then, a grateful Wayoosi thanked Agya Koo and all who were present for the beautiful gesture. The interaction between the actors touched many fans and netizens.

Joselyn Dumas, Gyakie, Juliet Ibrahim And Other Ghanaian Celebs Who Look Flawless Without Makeup

In other news, YEN.com.gh compiled a list of seven Ghanaian female celebrities who looked beautiful even without makeup. These stars, aware of their beauty, do not miss the opportunity to flaunt their natural beauty.

Stars like Joselyn Dumas, Gyakie, Juliet Ibrahim, Becca, Empress Gifty, Nadia Buari and Nana Ama McBrown made the list.

