An inspiring Ghanaian lady has made remarkable history as St Antony's first DAC scholarship recipient

Samira Ibn Moro Mohammed will be pursuing her Master of Science in African Studies at the University of Oxford

The native of Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region of Ghana earned her first degree in journalism at the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ)

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A gorgeous Ghanaian lady, Samira Ibn Moro Mohammed, has imprinted her name in the sands of time as Saint Antony's first DAC scholarship recipient.

The award, instituted by the Governing Board of Oxford University in October 2021, provides undergraduate students in countries that receive development assistance support toward achieving their academic potential.

The native of Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region of Ghana received her early education in the town and earned her undergraduate degree in journalism from the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), where she graduated in April 2022 with first-class honours.

Photos of Samira Ibn Moro Mohammed. Credit: Ameyaw Debrah/@StAntsCollege.

Source: UGC

Ibn Moro's expectations after completing the programme

Ibn Moro, a pan-Africanist, will study for her Master of Science in African Studies at the University of Oxford. She believes that the programme will ''broaden her scope in understanding the intricacies of African politics, history, general geopolitics and the processes involved in negotiating collective actions for global responses to existing or emerging challenges in Africa''.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ibn Moro's mom expresses excitement

Her mom, affectionately called Aunty Rams, expressed excitement over her daughter's milestone.

I am very proud of my daughter. I knew she was going to get this scholarship ... God will continue to shine His face over her life, Aunty Rams said, according to Ameyaw Debrah.

Aside from her mother, Samira's mentor and educator, Noel Nutsugah, describes her as ''very well-read, assertive, and intelligent''.

As a mentor, I had no stalling in supporting her growth. Many are surprised by her accomplishment, but I knew it was just a matter of time.

Ibn Moro is a women’s rights advocate and a development enthusiast who believes the media is a significant tool for change.

Pretty Lady Slays in Gorgeous Outfit as She Graduates with Master's Degree

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a gorgeous Black lady triumphed over the challenges life presented her to graduate with her master's degree from Wilfrid Laurier University.

Hannah Johnson earned a Master of Arts Degree in Communication Studies from the university. In a LinkedIn post, she recounted that she had to balance her studies with work, but made it despite the difficulties.

Yesterday, I graduated from Wilfrid Laurier University with a Master of Arts Degree in Communication Studies.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh