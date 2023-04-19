Many online users have celebrated a former student of the University of Ghana named John Akoeda

In a Facebook post, a user claimed Akoeda won Ohio University's Academic Achievement Award for Outstanding Performance twice

The accomplishment, shared on Facebook by Ghanaian Ben Dotsei Malor, received accolades from many

John Akoeda, a University of Ghana alumnus who excelled at Ohio University and received the Academic Achievement Award for Outstanding Performance, has been praised online.

Ben Dotsei Malor, a former Chief Editor of Dailies, UN News at the UN, said in a Facebook post that Akoeda has won the prestigious award twice.

Akoeda graduated with 3.97 GPA

He said Akoeda, who is also a former student of the University of Education, Winneba, graduated with a GPA of 3.97 during his master's degree studies from the US establishment.

Legon graduate who received Achievement Award at Ohio University hailed. Photo credit: John Akoeda.

Congratulations to a high performer; well done to John Akoeda for receiving the Academic Achievement Award for outstanding performance two years in a row,'' Malor said.

Akoeda, according to Malor, has been admitted to pursue his doctoral degree on full scholarship at Ohio University. Congratultions, Akoeda.

The young man's achievement has received praise from online users, with many wishing him well.

See Malor's post below:

Legon graduate who received Achievement Award for Outstanding Performance at Ohio University hailed online. Photo credit: Ben Dotsei Malor.

How netizens reacted to John Akoeda's achievements

James Agbodzakey said:

Many Congratulations, Amega Scholar John. Keep Soaring! God Richly Bless!

John Akoeda commented:

Thank you very much, Ben Dotsei Malor. I appreciate it a lot.

Vivian Coffie posted:

Congratulations, Sir.

Samuel Nyumah reacted:

Best wishes and congratulations on your accomplishments, John.

Kporha Wonder Setsoafia Yao commented:

Congratulations, well deserved, and best wishes.

Djanie Kotey shared:

Hearty congratulations, John Akoeda. All the best.

Christian Mifetu said:

John Akoeda, I am so proud of you. May you achieve more than this.

Former UCC alumnus named outstanding student at Ohio University

In a similar story, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian student named Victor Kojo Dei received the 2023 Most Outstanding Student in Communication and Development Studies at Ohio University in the US.

The University of Cape (UCC) alumnus is graduating from the premier university with a 4.0 Grade Point Average (GPA).

He was given the title at the school's CIS awards ceremony, which honors students for accomplishments.

